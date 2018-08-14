Sprint is getting ready for the 5G future, partnering with LG to bring what it says will be the first 5G smartphone to the U.S.

The device, which doesn't yet have a name, price or even firm release date, is slated to be available during the first half of 2019.

Sprint said it will be the first smartphone in the country with built-in 5G, a distinction that rival Verizon might contest as it launches its first 5G-capable phone this week.

While details remain a mystery, Sprint promised its 5G network will be capable of full-length HD movie downloads in "seconds instead of minutes" and the ability to play high speed games without any "delays, hiccups or lag-time."

Sprint will launch its 5G network in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington next year before expanding to other parts of the country.

More: How to tell if Sprint's new unlimited data plans are worth the upgrade

More: Could the Sprint-T-Mobile merger mean higher bills for Boost or MetroPCS customers?

More: T-Mobile and Sprint execs tell senators merger would improve, not hurt, competition

The company is currently trying to merge with T-Mobile, in part because the two companies argue they will be better suited to compete against AT&T and Verizon's respective 5G networks as one entity as opposed to two.

It was not immediately clear if the new LG device is being to designed to be compatible with both Sprint and T-Mobile's 5G networks.

This 5G Moto Mod promises to turn Motorola's Z3 smartphone into a 5G-capable phone.

Motorola

Verizon meanwhile, recently announced its first 5G-capable smartphone – the Motorola's Z3. The phone, available starting Thursday for $480, will be "upgradeable" through a module that users will be able to purchase sometime early next year.

While not as elegant as simply being built into the phone, once attached, Z3 owners will be able to tap into Verizon's 5G network.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com