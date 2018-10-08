When George Wallace took the stage, the show began.

Jabbing with his fist, rocking back and forth on his legs, the former Alabama governor – a bantamweight figure standing a bit under 5 feet 7 inches – would denounce Democrats, Republicans, the U.S. Supreme Court, anti-Vietnam War protestors, Communists and any person who didn’t fit his vision for the country, speaking with a banner saying "Stand Up For America," the slogan of his 1968 White House campaign.

His supporters – who could stuff thousands and tens of thousands of dollars in loose change into buckets passed at the rallies – would cheer and give him standing ovations.

In this Oct. 29, 1968 file photo, reporters surround presidential candidate, former Alabama Gov. George Wallace at Metro Airport in Detroit, Mich., after the presidential candidate arrived to address a night rally at Cobo Hall.

Preston Stroup, AP

“A lot of folks just worshipped him, the poor white people in the country,” said Tom Turnipseed, Wallace’s campaign co-chairman, in a recent interview.

But his opponents, who had not forgotten that the candidate proclaimed “segregation forever” on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol, were there, too. They yelled “Sieg heil” or “What about Selma?” at the candidate, who would yell back, sometimes losing his place in his speech. They brought signs that said “God Bless George Hitler The Smiling Bigot” and “Why don’t you die?” and “Not even Jesus could forgive what you did.”

Fights erupted. Wallace was the target of fruit, candy, pennies and in at least one instance, a small whiskey bottle. Peggy Wallace Kennedy, who traveled with her father’s campaign in the summer of 1968, stood on the stage at one rally when the projectiles started flying.

“They had to get us off the stage,” she said in a recent interview. “They pretty much carried us to the car. Just took us from the crowd to get us to the cars.”

The chaos of the rallies reflected the chaos of a campaign that flew from rally to rally on a plane with a tendency to stall on landings and takeoffs; that, according to its campaign finance co-chair, relied on money pulled from those campaign rally buckets to meet daily expenses; and that drew people from the fringes of American life, including one man expelled from the reactionary John Birch Society for “extremism.”

But by the fall of 1968, George Wallace had pulled the major parties to the right. Republican presidential nominee Richard Nixon conceded the Deep South to him and rewrite a “southern strategy” designed to appeal to white backlash over civil rights. Wallace had also forced Democratic presidential nominee Hubert Humphrey to give a speech on “law and order,” a phrase many of Humphrey’s liberal supporters viewed as racist.

Vice President Hubert Humphrey is speaking to a packed Municipal Auditorium of an estimated 6,000 Tennessee Democrats during a 40-minute $25-a-plate party fundraiser event.

Jimmy Ellis / The Tennessean

Wallace’s campaign – which self-destructed by November, 1968 – was rooted in its peculiar place in time, as America struggled with the traumas of Vietnam and growing unrest at home. But it also presaged the rise of later conservative politics and a political populism that would emphasize emotion over policy.

He also used tactics that his daughter and some historians see echoes of in President Donald Trump’s approach to campaigning. Like Trump, Wallace boasted of his crowd sizes; complained of “rigged polls” and accused the media of treating him unfairly, all while working to ensure the spotlight stayed on him.

“He was a little bit like Trump, in that he really didn’t have to buy a lot of advertising,” said Dan T. Carter, a retired University of South Carolina professor and author of “The Politics of Rage: George Wallace, The Origins of the New Conservatism, and the Transformation of American Politics.” “He got coverage wherever he went.”

Peggy Wallace Kennedy said Trump and her father “both adopted the notion that fear and hate were the biggest motivators of voters.”

“They were charismatic, they knew how to work a crowd,” she said. “That’s what the average American wants in a leader. They’re looking for a leader who would rather fight first and worry about the consequences later.”

Presidential candidate George Wallace talks with college students from Alabama who were preparing to fly to Boston to solicit signatures for petitions to get Wallace's name on the 1968 presidential ballot as a third party candidate.

Advertiser File

‘Stand up for America’

In his campaign, Wallace dropped some of the more explicitly racist and segregationist language he used as governor of Alabama. But the ideas were the same. Speaking in Baton Rouge in June, Wallace said both parties “have supported the complete take-over of your schools by the federal government … they have trifled with our children too long and they have trifled with our institutions too long. That’s the reason I’m running for president.”

He could be more direct with right-wing publications. Wallace told National Review in 1967 that he was a segregationist (“I believe in segregation all right, but I believe in segregation here in Alabama”) and in campaign literature denounced the Voting Rights Act of 1965 as “one of the most tragic, most discriminatory pieces of legislation ever enacted,” promising to work for its repeal. The platform of Wallace’s American Independent Party denounced the “so-called ‘Civil Rights Acts,’ . . . which have set race against race and class against class.”

What Wallace wanted to do if he got to the White House wasn’t clear. Judy Turnipseed, who oversaw campaign memorabilia for Wallace, said she didn’t know that Wallace “really thought through about being president, in the sense of presiding over the country.”

Wallace Kennedy said her father understood his voters.

“Compare ‘Stand Up For America’ with ‘Make America Great Again,’” she said. “It doesn’t suggest how you’re going to do that, but it makes the average American really feel great.”

Wallace staffers found some of their supporters frightening. While visiting Webster, Mass. to assist efforts to get Wallace on the ballot, Tom Turnipseed visited a Polish-American club, and was invited to have a drink with the manager.

“He said, ‘When George Wallace is elected president, he’s going to line up all these n-----s and shoot them,’’ Tom Turnipseed recalled. “I said, ‘Oh, hell no’ … this guy was dead serious.”

View of a crowd of supporters at an outdoor rally for politician George Wallace's presidential campaign (as a member of the American Independent Party), 1968.

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

By the summer it was clear many Americans wanted Wallace to be president. The former governor reached 16 percent support in the Gallup poll in July. and Gallup found Wallace supporters were far more likely to oppose integration and believe that “Negroes themselves are more to blame than whites for their present conditions” than the nation as a whole. Wallace supporters were also more likely to consider the war in Vietnam a mistake (their candidate never committed to a clear policy on the subject, beyond declaring national aims and listening to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.)

Polls also showed Wallace making inroads among northern union workers, a key Humphrey constituency.

“What made Humphrey upset was that he would go to traditional strongholds or places of support for his campaign … he would go through the shop floors and see Wallace buttons,” said Michael Brenes, a Yale historian and author of an upcoming book on Lyndon Johnson and Hubert Humphrey. “He would see posters of Wallace hanging in the office of union leaders. And he and his staffers were baffled and angry by this.”

By late September, Wallace hit 21 percent national support in Gallup’s Sept. 20-22 poll, and led or was close in enough southern states to throw the election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Wallace’s stated goal was to do that to win “concessions” on civil rights, but it’s unclear how realistic that was. Tom Turnipseed said in an interview the campaign never had plan for what it might do in that situation – “we were too busy campaigning,” he said.

Humphrey aides and historians believe the Democratic candidate, long a civil rights champion, would never have made any deal with Wallace. “He viewed Wallace with great distaste, largely on the basis of the civil rights issue,” said Ted Van Dyk, a speechwriter for Humphrey.

A stumbling campaign

The two major candidates pushed back. Humphrey enjoyed solid support from unions, and the AFL-CIO hit Wallace (who tried to cultivate unions) hard on economic issues, highlighting Alabama’s status as a right to work state. Humphrey also took aim at the relatively poor economic conditions in Wallace’s home state, asking in one ad “what a United States of Alabama might look like.”

Nixon and the GOP, meanwhile, told conservative voters that voting for Wallace would mean a Humphrey victory. “Nixon’s message was ‘Don’t send Washington a message, send them a president,’” said Ken Hughes, a historian at the Miller Center at the University of Virginia who has studied Richard Nixon and Lyndon Johnson. Nixon also began to appropriate some of Wallace’s language, attacking busing to achieve integration and calling for “freedom of choice” plans that would leave schools segregated.

General Curtis E. LeMay, retired U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff is seen here speaking to the press after American Independent Party presidential candidate George C. Wallace named him as his running mate.

Bettmann Archive

The Wallace campaign, meanwhile, was stumbling. Wallace picked retired Air Force General Curtis LeMay as his running mate. At a press conference broadcast nationwide on Oct. 4, LeMay began attacking what he called a “phobia” over nuclear weapons and – stunning Wallace and his aides –claimed that Bikini Atoll, site of nuclear weapons testing, had seen animals return to the site.

Richard Nixon waves during a 1968 campaign stop in Detroit.

Tony Spina, Detroit Free Press

“If I have to go to war and get killed in the conflict in Vietnam with a rusty knife, or get killed with a nuclear weapon, if I had the choice, I’d get killed with the nuclear weapon,” LeMay said.

The campaign exiled LeMay: “You couldn’t handle him at all,” Tom Turnipseed said. “I thought his personality was rather dour and sour.”

Wallace rallies were also getting a reputation for rowdiness. Hecklers followed all three campaigns in 1968, but Wallace seemed to encourage them at his rallies, blowing kisses to opponents or throwing one-liners at them (“Son, if you’ll just shut up and take off your sandals, I’ll autograph one of them as a souvenir,” he said to one).

“It further adds and inflames the image of Wallace as this fire-breathing, hawkish demagogue,” Brenes said.

Policy concessions

The Wallace/LeMay ticket finished with 10 million votes, about 13.5 percent of the vote. Wallace took five southern states – as of 2018 he is the last third-party candidate to win states in the electoral college – and drew votes from both men. Van Dyk said Humphrey knew he lost when traditional Democratic strongholds in New Jersey and Ohio underperformed for them.

“Humphrey was mainly preoccupied with Nixon and the Vietnam issue to bring the liberals home,” he said. “We really did see Wallace as an unpleasant distraction. We should have seen him as more important than that.”

35mm color film negative of Richard Nixon campaigning in Milwaukee. This photo was in the September 24th edition of the Journal with the caption "Nixon visits Milwaukee - Republican presidential nominee Richard M. Nixon stood amid a throng who cheered his arrival at a rally outside the Sheraton-Schroeder hotel Monday (now Hilton Milwaukee Center). After the enthusiastic welcome, he spoke to a gathering of Republican workers in the Crystal ballroom of the hotel." Date is 9/23/1968.

Heinz Kluetmeier, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wallace also drew votes from Nixon, and some political commentators at the time thought his candidacy prevented a southern Republican breakthrough in Congress. And if he had failed to throw the election to the U.S. House of Representatives, he left an impact on the campaign.

Hughes said Wallace didn’t need that chamber to get concessions: “The policy concessions that came came from Democrats and Republicans competing for Wallace votes,” Hughes said.

Wallace said as much in a newsletter sent to supporters the following March: “Both national parties and their candidates took positions that would not have been taken had our movement not been involved,” he wrote.

For all the stories about this transformational year, visit 1968.usatoday.com

