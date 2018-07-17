Tuesday air travelers, beware: Delays and cancellations were roiling flights across the East as summer storms fired up from the Southeast into New England.

Nationwide, more than 1,260 flights had been canceled and another 2,655 delayed as of 3 p.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Flight disruptions were most severe in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, where most of the USA’s biggest airlines were waiving fees for customers wishing to change their flights to avoid the storms.

New York City’s three big airports – JFK, LaGuardia and Newark – were especially hard hit. Nearly 20% of the entire day’s schedule had been canceled at LaGuardia and Newark and about 12% at JFK. Nearly as many flights were running late as of 3 p.m. ET, according to FlightAware.

American, Delta, JetBlue and United all operate a major hub at one of those airports.

Problems were reported elsewhere in the region.

In Boston, nearly 10% of the day’s flights were canceled and about 20% were running late. Above-average disruptions were being reported at the big airports serving Washington, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

Schedules were likely to worsen as a long line of severe storms moved through the region.

Scroll down to links for airlines waiving change fees on Tuesday.

Delta: Covers JFK, Newark, LaGuardia, White Plains and Newburgh/Stewart airports

United: Covers JFK, Newark, LaGuardia and White Plains airports

JetBlue: Covers Boston, JFK, Newark, LaGuardia and White Plains airports

Southwest: Covers Boston, Baltimore/Washington, Long Island/Islip, LaGuardia, Newark, Philadelphia, Washington Dulles and Washington Reagan airports

Spirit: Covers Newark and LaGuardia airports

