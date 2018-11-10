On one side of the room, Warner Media, the new corporate owner of AT&T's entertainment properties – that's HBO, Turner networks, Warner Bros. studio – wants us to pay even more money for programming via yet another new streaming service, set to launch in 2019.

And on the other end, a refreshing change from Apple. Citing unnamed sources, CNBC says the iconic iPhone maker looks to offer its ambitious new slate of entertainment for free, as a TV app, that can be watched by owners of the iPhone, iPad and the Apple TV set-top box.

"Game of Thrones" (HBO): The juggernaut fantasy series follows the warring kings, queens and pretenders in Westeros, including Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke.

Macall B. Polay, courtesy of HBO

Apple has enlisted heavy-hitters for its new entertainment programming, including Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston to star in and/or produce TV shows for the new, unnamed service.

Apple didn't respond to our requests for comment.

The Warner service will include programming from HBO – which is already available as a stand-alone $14.99 monthly subscription service, as well as fare from the Warner Bros. and Turner empires.

Warner clearly has its eyes on competitor Disney, which is set to unveil two services in 2019, one featuring Disney films and the other content from Disney-owned EPSN. Disney is preparing for launch by removing its content from No. 1 streamer Netflix.

In other streaming news, former Disney mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg announced a name for his new 2019 streaming service, Quibi, which stands for quick bites. He's signed up filmmakers Sam Raimi, Guillermo del Toro and Antoine Fuqua to create content for the service.

And Walmart, which owns the struggling video-on-demand service Vudu, said it would partner with Hollywood's MGM to produce content. The first production will be a sequel to the 1983 film Mr. Mom, which starred Michael Keaton and Teri Garr.

