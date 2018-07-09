WASHINGTON – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh coasted toward likely confirmation Friday as a chaotic four-day Senate hearing drew to a close with testimony from his supporters and opponents.

Democrats tried valiantly to draw the federal appeals court judge out on a number of controversial issues but were unable to pull him off his talking points on presidential power or a host of social issues, from abortion to workers' rights.

The potential that Kavanaugh, 53, will play a key role in a future high court case involving President Donald Trump cast a cloud over the process. Several Democrats even questioned whether the judge was chosen to protect Trump, because he has written that presidents should be immune from criminal investigation and civil lawsuits while in office.

Friday's final day features emotional testimony, including from a student who survived February's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida; the attorney who represented an undocumented teenager whose request for an abortion Kavanaugh sought temporarily to block; and former White House counsel John Dean, whose testimony during the Watergate scandal in 1974 helped lead to President Richard Nixon's resignation.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

On Kavanaugh's side were former law clerks, students, friends and even Boston Marathon running mates, along with two prominent former U.S. solicitors general during George W. Bush's administration, when he worked in the White House.

Two representatives of the American Bar Association testified that Kavanaugh received the group's unanimous highest rating after a rigorous review involving about 120 interviews. “What we saw was an allegiance to the law," said John Tarpley, who headed the review panel. "I did not see a pattern to his decisions.”

Opponents invited by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee criticized Kavanaugh's rulings and writings on abortion, contraception, disability and racial justice.

Rochelle Garza, an attorney who represented a 17-year-old undocumented immigrant whose request for an abortion was blocked by the Trump administration, said Kavanaugh's opinion would have required her to wait longer – potentially beyond the 20-week limit under Texas law. His appeals court ultimately allowed the abortion.

“No one should be shamed for making the right decision for themselves,” Garza said.

Kavanaugh's law clerks, students, friends and fellow attorneys chosen by Republicans to represent him on the hearing's last day uniformly called him even-tempered and open-minded.

Akhil Reed Amar, a liberal law professor at Yale University and a renowned constitutional scholar, warned Democrats against rejecting Kavanaugh, whom he described as the best potential nominee of a Republican president.

“If not Brett, who?” Amar said. “Don’t be mad, be smart. Be careful what you wish for.”

Kavanaugh, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, was nominated two months ago from a list of 25 potential nominees. Since then, he has been endorsed by nearly all the Senate's Republicans but not a single Democrat.

The committee is expected to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination in two weeks, leaving time for a full Senate vote before the high court's 2018 term starts Oct. 1.

More: Brett Kavanaugh: Supreme Court nominee straight out of central casting

More: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's role as 'president's protector' remains shrouded in secrecy

More: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh votes one way but sees both sides

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com