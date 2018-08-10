Fans know a lot about Taylor Swift's cats. And her exes. Oh, and that whole Kanye West thing.

But until now, the star hasn't said much about politics. That changed Sunday night, when Swift posted a lengthy Instagram message about her hometown Tennessee Senate race, denouncing Republican incumbent Marsha Blackburn.

"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," the 28-year-old pop star wrote.

She continued, "As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office. I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. ... These are not MY Tennessee values."

Swift called out Blackburn's vote against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and her stance against marriage equality. She concluded by endorsing Blackburn's challenger, Phil Bredesen, and U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, and encouraging her followers to register and vote.

Some of Swift's fans had fun with her out-of-character statement. Twitter user KB said, "If you had told me two years ago Kanye would be running around in a MAGA hat while Taylor Swift was endorsing democratic candidates, I would have smacked you to the ground and stolen your wallet for wasting my time."

If you had told me two years ago Kanye would be running around in a MAGA hat while Taylor Swift was endorsing democratic candidates, I would have smacked you to the ground and stolen your wallet for wasting my time. — KB (@KaraRBrown) October 8, 2018

Another fan, Emery Lord, tweeted, "RIP Marsha Blackburn's campaign, cause of death Taylor Swift's Instagram account."

RIP Marsha Blackburn's campaign, cause of death Taylor Swift's Instagram account — emery lord (@emerylord) October 7, 2018

And trans writer Charlotte Clymer tweeted, "All hands on deck, folks. No time for nonsense. Let's go win this thing."

Tonight is the night I finally became a fan of Taylor Swift. All hands on deck, folks. No time for nonsense. Let's go win this thing. https://t.co/O4ULaeNIDe — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 8, 2018

But plenty on Twitter weren't happy with Tay-Tay. One user tweeted: "I just destroyed my Taylor Swift Music CD. I don't care if a celebrity is a Dem or a Rep, as long as I don't know. Act, Play your Music, Play your sport; but don't tell me your politics or try to advocate to me for a candidate. Just Do Your Thing!!"

I just destroyed my Taylor Swift Music CD. I don't care if a celebrity is a Dem or a Rep, as long as I don't know. Act, Play your Music, Play your sport; but don't tell me your politics or try to advocate to me for a candidate. Just Do Your Thing!! — Thomas Gillman (@nashtn76) October 8, 2018

"Bad move. Politics just ruined your career. You picked the wrong side," said another user.

@taylorswift13 Bad move. Politics just ruined your career. You picked the wrong side. We are never ever getting back together. Unfollowed. — EnchantedApril (@EnchantdApril) October 8, 2018

And another tweeted: "I am so disappointed in you. This clearly shows you have gotten your liberal paycheck and never thought I would see the day. Here is another one to end up draining down the tube. Wow. Sick."

@taylorswift13 I am so disappointed in you. This clearly shows you have gotten your liberal paycheck and never thought I would see the day. Here is another one to end up draining down the tube. Wow. Sick. — Liberty speaks (@Fchs95) October 8, 2018

Bredesen responded with his own tweet a short time later, thanking Swift and saying he is "honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done."

Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it. Last day to register to vote is October 9. https://t.co/6Xd6YyaJCG pic.twitter.com/CatUBkXPKe — Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) October 8, 2018

Blackburn's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contributing: Cindy Watts and Natalie Allison in Nashville

