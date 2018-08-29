3:26 p.m. A snow plow removes snow on I-287 Eastbound in Spring Valley as a nor'easter moves into the area March 7, 2018.

Carucha L. Meuse/The Journal News

Hold onto your wool caps: we may be in for a brutal winter in the Southwest.

The Farmers' Almanac predicts a "colder-than-normal" season in this part of the country as opposed to the above-normal temperatures almost everywhere in the United States.

"Our milder-than-normal forecast is due to a decrease in solar activity and the expected arrival of a weak El Niño, which will prevent cold air masses from lingering in the North," according to the company's website.

The popular forecaster said frigid conditions are expected in mid-February across New England, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and the Midwest.

“Contrary to the stories storming the web, our time-tested, long-range formula is pointing toward a very long, cold, and snow-filled winter," said editor Peter Geiger in a statement on the company's website.

Above-normal snowfall is predicted for the Great Lakes, Midwest, New England and Pacific Northwest, they said.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Stormy conditions are expected to hang around through the official start of spring.

The heaviest snow will fall in the beginning of December, with additional snow later in January and the middle of February.

The Farmer's Almanac is not to be confused with the rival Old Farmers' Almanac, which is billed as the oldest periodical in North America and also issues seasonal weather forecasts.

AccuWeather meteorologist Max Vido thinks the Old Farmer's Almanac is right about the temperature, but the amount of storms this winter can vary.

"You've only need one or two storms to put you over," Vido said.

Getting to these conclusions requires careful calculations and measuring tons variables according to Vido. AccuWeather hasn't released its forecast for the winter yet.

But Vido thinks the winter will start to get cold in February.

Overall, meteorologists generally scoff at the annual predictions from these almanacs.

"Your annual reminder that using the Farmers' Almanac for a seasonal meteorological outlook is about as good as going to a psychic," Houston meteorologist Matt Lanza said in a 2015 tweet.

Weather forecasting is "a rigorous and quantitative science steeped in physics, advanced math, fluid dynamics and thermodynamics," University of Georgia atmospheric scientist J. Marshall Shepherd wrote on Forbes.com. "Media fascination with predictions from almanacs or groundhogs perpetuates this perception."

While two snowflakes are never alike, who knew long-range weather predictions could be so opposite?!#winteriscoming https://t.co/EPHaneCORO — The Farmers' Almanac (@FarmersAlmanac) August 28, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com