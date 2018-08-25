Elon Musk: Tech pioneer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said late Friday that he is abandoning his plans to consider turning the Silicon Valley automaker into a private company, ending a brief and unusual dalliance that puzzled Wall Street and drew federal scrutiny.

Musk said he no longer believes Tesla would be better off as a private company, though he did not back off his assertion that sufficient private capital existed to do the deal.

The Silicon Valley automaker's board said in a statement that Musk had dissolved a special committee it formed to consider the move.

While Musk does not technically control the company's fate — he owns about 20 percent of it — he exerts tremendous control over its future.

Musk stunned investors earlier this month when he tweeted that he was considering turning the company into a private entity with "funding secured."

Questions immediately arose regarding whether he had truly lined up enough support to do the deal — and now the Securities and Exchange Commission is said to be scrutinizing the process.

After consulting with advisers such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, Musk acknowledged in a blog post that "most" of the company's shareholders don't want Tesla to go private.

Instead, he said, Tesla must devote its attention to accelerating production of its critical Model 3 electric sedan, which is vital to the company's finances and future.

"I knew the process of going private would be challenging, but it’s clear that it would be even more time-consuming and distracting than initially anticipated," he wrote. "This is a problem because we absolutely must stay focused on ramping Model 3 and becoming profitable. We will not achieve our mission of advancing sustainable energy unless we are also financially sustainable."

Musk had previously suggested that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund had indicated a willingness to finance the deal.

He said Friday that "my belief that there is more than enough funding to take Tesla private was reinforced during this process."

Musk also serves as CEO of SpaceX and leads a tunnel-boring company that aims to revolutionize transportation. He has attracted many fans and many critics — as well as many who admire his ambition but question whether he can execute his plans for Tesla.

For his part, Musk has dismissed critics, sometimes brusquely on Twitter. Among his opponents are investors who have bet against the company through a process called shorting.

He made no mention of them in his blog post Friday.

"Moving forward, we will continue to focus on what matters most: building products that people love and that make a difference to the shared future of life on Earth," he said.

The six members of the automaker's special committee formed to evaluate the potential deal said, "The Board and the entire company remain focused on ensuring Tesla’s operational success, and we fully support Elon as he continues to lead the company moving forward."

