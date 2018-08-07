In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, Thai rescue teams arrange water pumping system at the entrance to a flooded cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand.

Royal Thai Navy via AP

A third day of rescue operations got underway Tuesday to recover the four remaining boys and their soccer coach trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand. Eight boys were rescued in two separate missions and brought to a hospital in the nearby city of Chiang Rai all in good condition, according to public health officials. The rescued boys are still being held in quarantine for testing and have not been able to have direct contact with their parents yet. At least 19 rescue divers are taking part in the operation, which officials are expecting to move more quickly than the previous two days — it took 11 hours on the first day to retrieve the first four boys and sped up to nine hours on the second day. So far on day three, two more boys have been rescued. There are 2 boys left and the coach to extracted from the cave.

The soccer coach trapped in a Thai cave with 12 boys for nearly two weeks apologized to their parents in a handwritten note released Saturday, promising to take care of the children during the rescue mission "as best as I can."

