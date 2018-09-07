Police and military personnel use umbrellas to cover around a stretcher near a helicopter and an ambulance at a military airport in Chiang Rai on July 9, as rescue operations continue for those still trapped inside the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district.

At least five of the young Thai soccer players trapped in a partially flooded cave for more than two weeks have been rescued.

The boys were among 12 members of the Wild Boars team, ages 11-16, who ventured deep into the cave along with their 25-year-old coach on June 23.

“After 16 days of waiting, we get to see the faces of the Wild Boars,” Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

The world has been watching, and an international team of divers and support crews were assembled to aid the rescue.

"The U.S. is working very closely with the Government of Thailand to help get all of the children out of the cave and to safety," President Donald Trump tweeted. "Very brave and talented people!"

Four boys emerged from the cave on Sunday. Narongsak said each boy was outfitted in a full scuba face mask and was escorted by two seasoned divers. Divers brought the first boy from the cave at around 5:40 p.m. local time, less than eight hours after the rescue operation started. The second boy came out 10 minutes later. Two hours later, two more boys were extracted 10 minutes apart.

At least one more boy was carried out on a stretcher on Monday, according to multiple media reports. As of Monday afternoon local time, the identities of the rescued boys had not been released.

What we know about their condition

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda told the Bangkok Post that the four brought out on Sunday were in good condition.

Rescued boys will be treated as disaster victims

Kanet Pongsuwan, the principal of the nearby Mae Sai Prasitsart School — which six of the boys attend — said that the rescued students will be eased back into the classroom.

“We will not push them too hard on their studies,” he said, adding that extra tutoring will be given to allow the boys to catch up on their missed work.

They won’t be required to take exams that were scheduled for next week, he added. Kanet said the boys will be treated as disaster victims and will be given psychological evaluations and assistance after their ordeal.

Who was selected to be rescued first?

Those judged to be in the best condition were extracted first. The kids were placed in ambulances and given medical assessments before being shuttled, some via helicopters, to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, more than 30 miles away.

How the boys became trapped

The boys and their coach hiked more than two miles into the cave after soccer practice on June 23. Heavy rains struck the area and parts of their path back to the cave entrance became swollen with floodwaters. A search led by Thai navy SEALs and joined by volunteer divers from around the world was fruitless until Monday, when a pair of British divers came up on the hungry but apparently healthy team.

