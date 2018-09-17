Bailey Gorin, 24, is a former intern at UPS and is now a first officer pilot at Ameriflight. The industry is facing a shortage of pilots. Sep. 6, 2018

Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A shortage of pilots is causing airlines to rethink their approach to landing talent.

That includes UPS, which has created a recruitment program, recently christened UPS FlightPath, in anticipation of a shrinking labor pool.

UPS employs about 2,800 pilots to fly its 245 airplanes. Two-thirds of those pilots are based out of Louisville International Airport, the third busiest cargo airport in the country behind only UPS’s other hub in Anchorage, Alaska, and FedEx’s base in Memphis, Tennessee.

A long-predicted shortage of pilots could spell trouble in the future for the company.

More: UPS, mechanics union reach deal for 31 percent raise over 5 years

For now, with average annual salaries of $310,000 for captains and $200,000 for first officers, UPS isn’t yet having trouble attracting applicants, spokesman Jim Mayer said.

However, for the smaller regional airlines that serve companies like UPS and other major carriers, things are more up in the air.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“We’re all struggling to find enough qualified pilots,” said Craig Ciaffoni, chief pilot at Ameriflight, a UPS contractor.

Over the past five years as FAA requirements have grown stricter, the country’s number of pilots of prime hiring age — 20 to 59 years old — has dropped 4 percent to 472,000, according to Federal Aviation Administration data.

More: UPS, Teamsters negotiators agree to higher wages, potential Sunday delivery

Airlines have blamed the problem, in part, on more stringent FAA regulations adopted in the wake of a February 2009 crash outside of Buffalo. That crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 prompted regulators to require first officers to have as many flight hours — 1,500 — as captains. That’s up from 250 hours previously.

With demand for pilots expected to triple over the next decade, the Regional Airline Association, a lobbying group, is predicting a worsening pilot shortage.

Since last June, pilots who complete a year-long internship with UPS have been eligible to enter the three-year UPS FlightPath training program conducted by Ameriflight, a Texas-based regional carrier with five propeller planes and nine pilots based in Louisville.

At the end of the training program, pilots are guaranteed an interview with UPS for a full-time position.

Some 13 former interns and Ameriflight pilots have already signed up for UPS FlightPath, including Bailey Gorin. The 24-year-old said she hopes women like her might one day step up to eliminate the shortage.

At the same time, UPS is also building three new $10 million flight simulators, expected to be completed by next year. The simulators will also be used to train new pilots.

UPS isn’t the only major carrier spending money on training. In April, American Airlines also announced the opening of a new cadet academy that will train recruits for up to 18 months to become first officers at one of three regional carriers owned by American.

As the economy continues its upswing and online retailers increase demand for shipments, UPS says it’s in “growth mode.”

So far this year, UPS has hired 175 pilots and plans to hire nearly 100 more. They’ll be needed to fly the 40 new airplanes UPS wants to add it to its fleet by 2022. Over that time, UPS expects to lose 8 percent of its pilots due to the mandatory retirement age of 65.

Reach reporter Alfred Miller at amiller@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlfredFMiller.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com