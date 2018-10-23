THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 1501 -- Pictured: (l-r) Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Matt Johnson's journey on "The Voice" is over.

Johnson has auditioned for every one of the 15 seasons since the show premiered in 2011. He was the last person to make it through this season's blind auditions.

On Monday night's battle round, he and team member Franc West sang Alex Clare's "Too Close," and made things difficult for judge Jennifer Hudson.

When they were finished, Kelly Clarkson said, "Matt, come on, I love you; even how you ended that song, you said, 'You're welcome.'"

But when it came to decision time, Hudson said, "Both of you bring something different to the table. But the show is called 'The Voice,' so it'll have to be about the voice. So I’m going to have to go with Franc."

For other competitors, it's not quite over yet.

In the "Battle of the Beards," Dave Fenley beat out Keith Paluso. But before Paluso could even get out thanks to his former coach, Blake Shelton, he was picked up by Adam Levine, making up for being blocked by Shelton in the blind auditions.

When Abby Cates and Delaney Silvernell faced off over Ellie Goulding's "Love Me Like You Do," Clarkson gave the nod to 17-year-old Cates. Levine was all over the steal button as soon as he had the chance, so Silvernell moves on as well.

The final matchup of the night was Zaxai versus Tyshawn Colquitt. Hudson blocked Clarkson to get Zaxai onto her team in the blind auditions, so when she cut him Monday, no one was surprised Clarkson hit her steal button.

The last of the battles are on "The Voice" Tuesday at 8 EDT/PDT on NBC.

