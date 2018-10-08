Today's best deals feature some real goodies.

TaoTronics / Duxtop

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

It's Friday at last. And if you're trying to look busy at work without really doing anything, you might as well do some online window shopping, right? Well to help you get maximize your free time before your one-on-one with your boss, I found the 10 best deals on Amazon for you to check out. There are also a few other impressive sales happening this weekend at eBay, L.L.Bean, and Massdrop. And Dermstore is holding their annual anniversary sale with crazy discounts on makeup too. Tell your wallet I'm not sorry.

1. Under $20: A 2-pack of string lights for ambiance

These delicate little lights look great anywhere.

TaoTronics

String lights add ambiance to any room, from nurseries to dens to porches, and these are among the most popular. I have three sets in my apartment, and I love that I can control them from tiny remotes. You can adjust the brightness and try out flashing and pulsing lights at different speeds, and the remotes make it so easy to click them on and off. We got our hands on an exclusive code that will get you the lowest price we've ever seen. Just enter the code "REVIEWED038" at checkout to take 20% off the regular cost.

Get the TaoTronics LED String Lights, 2-Pack for $19.19 (Save $4.80) with the code "REVIEWED038"

2. Under $150: One of the best affordable strollers

This is a great choice for taking walks with your newest family members.

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

Looking for a good baby shower gift or just getting ready to welcome a new little human into your family? A stroller is key for keeping baby happy and safe when you go out and explore the world. This is our top choice for strollers under $200, and the 27% discount marks the lowest price we've ever seen. We love its large storage space and the included cup holder for the parent and tray for the baby, but its canopy isn't ideal for the rain and it only works with two kinds of car seats (the Chicco KeyFit and KeyFit 2).

Get the Chicco Viaro Baby Stroller for $146.96 (Save $53)

3. Under $20: One of the best smart plugs at its lowest price ever

It's hard to believe something so small can make such a dramatic change to your home, but it can.

TP-Link

Smart plugs can turn most any electronics into smart devices. Being able to toggle the power for things like coffee makers, lights, and curling irons (hint hint) from your phone can be seriously convenient. You can also set schedules, which is great for vacations and morning routines. TP-Link's Kasa plugs are among our favorites, as they offer great performance at a fantastic price. This model even monitors your energy usage.

I personally own four of them and love being able to control them all from one app. They also work with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands if you've got a smart assistant. This discount marks the lowest price we've ever seen, nearly half the original price (which was still not bad), so if you've ever even considered trying a smart plug, this is the ideal time to take the plunge.

Get the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring for $15.99 (Save 45%)

4. Under $10: The best dual-port USB car charger at its lowest price

Keep this USB charger in your car so you never have to worry about a dead phone in the middle of nowhere.

Reviewed / RAVPower

If you're taking a family road trip before school is back in session, it's good to be prepared for anything. You don't want to end up with a dead phone battery, no navigation, and no way to call someone for help. This car charger from RAVPower is the best one we've ever tested because it's super low-profile and charges a phone in less than two hours. Right now, you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen with an exclusive coupon code. Just enter "REVIEWED031" at checkout to save 24%.

Get the RAVPower Mini Dual USB Car Charger for $6.49 (Save $2) with the code "REVIEWED031"

5. Under $100: A portable burner to add more cooking room

Stove not enough for your big meal? This is a great way to add more cooking room.

Duxtop

Whether your stove is too small to use every burner at the same time, you need more surface area to cook things, or you want to make Buzzfeed Tasty and Delish-style cooking videos, this Deal of the Day is for you. This cooktop can reach temperatures up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit, has fast boil and keep warm settings, and an automatic shut-off. It usually sells for $100, and this 25% discount marks the biggest price drop we've ever seen.

Not sure if your stainless pots and pans are induction-safe? Grab a magnet off your fridge and touch it to the bottom—if it's magnetic, you're good to go. And all cast iron is safe too.

Get the Duxtop LCD 1800-Watt Portable Induction Cooktop for $74.99 (Save $25)

6. Under $100: One of our favorite blenders for smoothies

It's time to finally start making those smoothies you've been craving.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Eufy has made a name for itself in the robot vacuum community (See #1 in this list), but when they launched their first blender, our tester was a bit skeptical. So she was delgihted to find that the MiracleBlend blender was actually pretty impressive. It offered up consistently smooth smoothies in our tests, but struggled a bit when it came to chopping and is not rated to handle hot liquids like soups. However, we loved its blend of capabilities and low price so much that we gave it an Editors' Choice award, and right now it's on sale for 27% off.

Get the eufy MiracleBlend D1 Blender for $94.99 (Save $35)

7. Under $75: An already-affordable tablet for nearly 50% off

This is the perfect price for a device you will only use occasionally.

Amazon

For most people, tablets are a luxury, not a necessity. So shelling out hundreds of dollars for one seems a little extra, but there are affordable options that will give you all the fun of owning a tablet without gutting your savings account. The Amazon Fire HD 8 is the perfect example, especially with the 45% discount you can get right now on the 32GB model (with "special offers" a.k.a. ads you can easily ignore). It boasts a 12-hour battery life Dolby audio, and a large, bright, HD screen. And if you need more memory, it's got a microSD card reader to expand your capabilities.

Get the Amazon Fire HD 8 for $59.99 (Save $50)

8. Under $30: A power strip that actually has room for everything

Combat the clutter with a power strip designed for easier use.

Anker

Power strips are so necessary these days, but when you've got more than one of those massive plugs, it can be downright impossible to get them all on the same strip. This one from Anker aims to ease that struggle. Half of its 12 outlets run down the center for the normal-sized plugs, and the other half are space out across either side so there's room for everything. It even has three PowerIQ USB charging ports for a total of 15 ways to plug your devices in, and right now you can get it for its lowest price with the code "ANKERBTS."

Get the Anker PowerPort Power Strip for $27.99 with the code "ANKERBTS" (Save $7)

9. Under $15: Our favorite card reader

This card reader does the jab, and fast.

Reviewed / Florence Ion

Even though most smartphone cameras are good enough to replace digital cameras, there is something special about using a real camera to take photos, whether you're snapping candid vacation shots, taking more artful photos of your world, or using the camera for work. This is the best SD card reader we tested because it was one of the fastest, transferring 30GB in under nine minutes, but it was also the most consistent. Right now you can clip a coupon to save $2 and get this card reader for the lowest price we've seen outside of the occasional Lightning Deal.

Get the Unitek USB Card Reader for $13.99 (Save $2)

10. Under $75: A meat thermometer you can track with your phone

No cords means less mess, and the app helps you get your food right every time.

MEATER

Whether you want to perfect your steak skills or need some extra help getting your meat just right on the grill, a smart probe could be just the ticket, especially if you love tech gadgets and data. While it didn't win the title of best probe thermometer in our tests, we still loved how easy this one is to sync, and the fact that it not only tells you how hot your food is but also the ambient temperature inside your grill or smoker. It even tells you how long you should cook your meat to get the perfect results. This is the second-lowest price we've ever seen by a dollar, making it a great time to buy. If this price sounds absurd to you, you can get our favorite affordable thermometer for just $8.99. It's not wireless, but it does provide accurate readings quickly.

Get the MEATER True Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer for $69 (Save $10)

Other great online deals happening now

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com