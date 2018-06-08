Today's best deals include some of the products we love best.

Eufy

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

I love shopping, online or in stores, but I love getting good deals even more. Saving money on something I was already planning on buying makes me feel like I'm really getting good at this adulting thing (which is probably good, because I'm in my 30s). And I'm lucky that my job means I get to help you find those special deals too. Today, I found 10 Amazon sales that are actually good discounts on products I'm confident that, if you were in the market for them, you're going to be glad you bought.

1. Under $200: An awesome, affordable robot vacuum

A rare deal on both colors of this super low-profile robot vacuum.

eufy

There are loads of robot vacuums available for under $200, but this is one of our favorites. With a super low profile of just 3 inches, it can fit under virtually every piece of furniture. It also really impressed us in our lab tests with its high suction power, and we loved that it's actually quite quiet. Right now, you can get the usually $230 vacuum for $50 off in black, or $45 off if you prefer the white option.This marks the lowest price we've ever seen, making it a great time to buy.

2. Under $150: The best true wireless earbuds there are

We were shocked by how much we love AirPods.

Reviewed / Michael Desjardin

We finally live in a world where we can wear earbuds without having to worry about tangles and getting cords caught on door handles, and Apple makes the best pair out there (our tester was skeptical at first, but had to admit they're superior). They're lightweight, comfortable, and just like the earbuds you've been using for years. But they are completely wireless, and they actually sound much better than their wired counterparts. The charging case is super easy to use, and the battery life really impressed us.

Right now, they're on sale on Amazon. The $14 discount might not seem that tremendous, but an Apple sale is rare in general, and finding a deal on Apple products on Amazon is even rarer, making this a spectacular deal.

Get the Apple Airpods True Wireless Earbuds for $144.99 (Save $14)

3. Under $10: A super fun light... for your toilet?

What could be cooler than a glowing porcelain throne?

Reviewed / Samantha Gordon

When nature calls in the middle of the night, the absolute worst feeling is being blinded by your bathroom lights. This motion-sensing LED light is easier on the eyes and guides you to your target—and right now it’s only $7.50, down from $11. You can choose from five levels of brightness and 16 different colors. Just pop in three AAs, snap the light onto your toilet bowl, and enjoy the most ridiculous but awesome night light in your bathroom.

This is a Lightning Deal that expires around 3:15 p.m. EST, but it’s also got limited quantities and will likely sell out before it expires. For $7.50, why not pick one up and make your bathroom a little more fun?

Get the Vintar 16-Color Motion Sensor LED Toilet Night Light for $7.49 (Save $3.50)

4. Under $20: The best mandoline slicer

As long as you take your time and pay attention, mandoline slicers are enjoyable and safe to use.

Reviewed / Lindsey Mattison

Love home-cooked meals but hate slicing veggies? This mandoline slicer is for you. With five thickness settings and a larger than average finger guard, it outperformed all the other top mandolines on the market in our tests. Right now you can get your own for just $18. It's only $2 off the regular price, but that's enough to buy a couple veggies to test your slicer!

Get the KitchenAid Adjustable Handheld Mandoline Slicer for $17.99 (Save $2)

5. Under $50: One of the best 4K streaming devices

Forget about DVR! Stream your favorite shows and movies in 4K.

Amazon

Whether you've got a smart TV or not, a streaming device can be a much easier way to access your favorite shows and apps, and Amazon's Fire TV is an excellent choice. Not only is the Certified Refurbished model usually around $10 less than buying new, but right now it's on sale for $40. This low-profile streaming device supports 4K and HDR so you can really enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows in the highest quality. And with Alexa built in, you can say goodbye to using eternally frustrating on-screen keyboards.

Get the Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa for $39.99 (Save $20)

6. Under $100: One of the best smart sprinkler systems

Get a little help with the green thumb you've always wanted.

Reviewed / Florence Ion

I love gardening, but I really don't have much of a green thumb. Since I also don't have a yard right now, I'm relegated to hard-to-kill succulents and cacti. But If I did have a garden, I would 100% invest in a smart sprinkler system. We love the Orbit B-hyve because you can input details about the local climate, soil type, and plants you have, and then it generates a schedule to keep your plants happy and hydrated. It's also incredibly easy to install and set up. You don't even need to set it up with your smart phone (but you can do that too).

Right now the B-hyve 6-zone system on sale for the lowest price we've seen in months, giving you a chance to take better care of your plants well into fall.

Get the Orbit B-hyve 6-Zone Smart Sprinkler System for $90.87 (Save $19.12)

7. Under $20: Space saver bags just in time for moving season

It's crazy how good these things actually work.

Space Saver

If you're getting ready to move into a new apartment, or you're packing things up to move your kid into their first dorm room, Space Saver bags can be a huge help. Clothing, bedding, stuffed animals (no judgement here), and other soft materials can take up a ton of room that you probably don't have.

Space Saver Bags help condense them down by sucking all the air from the bag and compressing the items down as much as possible. All you need is a vacuum with a hose attachment to use them, and right now you can get a set of six bags (2 each of small, medium, and large sizes) for 28% off. This is a Lightning Deal, however, and will be gone by 3:15 p.m. EST if it doesn't sell out first.

Get the Space Save 6-Piece Set for $15.88 (Save $6.11) and clip the coupon for an extra 5% off

8. Under $15: The best grilling tongs

Be more confident when you grill with tools that make it easy.

Reviewed / Lindsey Mattison

Just because it's already August doesn't mean you're even remotely close to done with grilling season. We recently had a professional chef try out all the most popular grilling tongs to find the best, and the top performer happened to be super affordable. The OXO Good Grips Grilling Tongs usually cost around $15, which is not too shabby to begin with.

Right now, you can get them for $13, which is an added bonus for something that's already quite affordable. Our tester loved that they were comfortable to use and that the scalloped edges of the tongs made it easy to get a good grip on everything from chicken to asparagus. If you need a good spatula as well, OXO makes our favorite grill spatula too, and it's the same price as the tongs.

Get the OXO Good Grips 16-Inch Grilling Tongs for $12.99 (Save $2)

9. Under $20: The best SD card reader

This card reader outperformed the competition.

Reviewed / Florence Ion

Even though most smartphone cameras are good enough to replace digital cameras, there is something special about using a real camera to take photos, whether you're snapping candid vacation shots, taking more artful photos of your world, or using the camera for work. This is the best SD card reader we tested because it was one of the fastest, transferring 30GB in under nine minutes, but it was also the most consistent. Right now you can clip a coupon to save $2 and get this card reader for the lowest price we've seen outside of the occasional Lightning Deal.

Get the Unitek USB Card Reader for $13.99 (Save $2)

10. Under $100: One of our favorite blenders for smoothies

This blender is a powerhouse for under $100.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Eufy has made a name for itself in the robot vacuum community (See #1 in this list), but when they launched their first blender, our tester was a bit skeptical. So she was delgihted to find that the MiracleBlend blender was actually pretty impressive. It offered up consistently smooth smoothies in our tests, but struggled a bit when it came to chopping and is not rated to handle hot liquids like soups. However, we loved its blend of capabilities and low price so much that we gave it an Editors' Choice award, and right now it's on sale for 27% off.

Get the eufy MiracleBlend D1 Blender for $94.99 (Save $35)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com