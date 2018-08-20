Today's deals are perfect for inside and outside the home!

Greenworks / Reviewed

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Happy Monday! It's the start of the workweek, which means we have a long time before we get another break. Thankfully, the start of the week also means there's a new slew of deals on Amazon to pick through. Today, we found great deals on so many of our favorite products from bed sheets to yard tools that you'll surely love too.

1. Our favorite affordable bed sheets

Snuggle up in new, affordable sheets.

Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau

There's nothing like jumping into a bed of clean, soft sheets after a long day. But if you're still using those old sheets from college, things just aren't the same. You might want to upgrade to the best affordable sheets we've ever tested. We love this set from Mellanni because they're super soft and cozy, made from brushed microfiber, they really don’t wrinkle that much, and stains come out easily. Plus, they're quality sheets at an affordable price and right now, they're at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Get the Mellanni Bed Sheet Set, Queen for $18.97 (Save $5.73)

2. The best weed whacker we've ever tested

Clean up your yard before the end of summer!

Greenworks

The summer has been fun, but with all of the vacations, camping, and miscellaneous summer activities, you might have neglected your lawn in the process. To tear through those patches of weeds that you haven't been keeping up with, you're going to want a solid string trimmer (AKA a weed eater or weed whacker). This one from Greenworks is a version of our favorite string trimmer because it's pretty lightweight, easy to maneuver, and has an auto-feed dual line and 180-degree rotating edger.

This version is an inch longer for those harder to reach areas and has no carbon footprint. Right now, it's at its lowest price alongside other select Greenworks products for today only.

Get the Greenworks 14-Inch 40V Cordless String Trimmer for $56.04 (Save $65.56)

3. Affordable tongs for grilling

Flip your way into the last days of grilling.

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

Summer is fleeting, but there's still a few more months to enjoy the grill and getting a solid pair of tongs will help with all your flipping needs. After testing a variety of grill tongs, we gave these ones from Weber our Best Value award. We loved these tongs because they didn't feel too heavy and although they're better suited for larger foods, we think they're still a great choice for their price point. Right now, they're at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Weber 6610 Original Tongs for $8 (Save $4.99)

4. The most popular DNA test at the best price

Who are you? Really?

AncestryDNA

DNA testing kits are low key so much fun. Not only can you find out your actual heritage, but you can also find a potential long lost relative in the process. Last Christmas, I tried out Ancestry DNA and it was super easy to use. I just spit in a tube, mailed it off, and a few weeks later I found out I'm basically a hodgepodge of European. I wasn't as successful at finding any long lost relatives, but with over 10 million users and counting, you might be more successful than I was. Right now, you can try it out for yourself for just $59, the new lowest price we've ever seen, lower than the previous by almost $20.

Get Ancestry DNA for $51.99 (Save $43.01)

5. Our favorite electric kettle for tea

The fastest way to a hot cup of tea.

Reviewed / Kyle Looney

Instead of breaking out a kettle, setting it on the stovetop, waiting 10 minutes for it to boil, and hearing that annoying whistle, it may be time to get an electric kettle. These upgraded kettles boil water faster and you can choose the exact temperature you want it at for specific teas and coffees. This one from Cuisinart is the best one we've ever tested because it beeps when it's ready, it has multiple preset temperature options, the viewing window lights up so you can see how much water is there, and it gets things hot super fast. Right now, it's at the lowest price we've seen in at least a year, making it a great time to get your own.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 1.7 Liter Electric Kettle for $69.94 (Save $20.06)

Other great online deals happening now

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com