It's the weekend! That means a whole new slew of deals. We've found some great discounts on one of our favorite tested streaming devices and affordable TVs, the Ancestry DNA kit, a set of mega-cheap professional hair shears, and the newest portable projector from Anker. Some of these products are at their lowest prices ever, and all of them are well-reviewed—if not by us personally, by popular opinion.

1. The Amazon Fire TV is at its lowest price ever

The Amazon Fire TV is our top choice for Prime members

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

Amazon's Fire TV with 4K/UHD support and an Alexa-enabled voice remote—the newest one, shaped like a pendant—is at its lowest price ever this weekend, and it's a great time to pick one up if you're just about to send anybody off to college, too. The Fire TV ranks as one of our favorite media streaming devices, especially for Prime members and anyone already enjoying the Alexa device ecosystem.

Get the Amazon Fire TV for $39.99 (Save 43%)

2. Get the Ancestry DNA kit for summer sale prices



Our readers love Ancestry's easy-to-use DNA test

Amazon / Ancestry

Our readers seem to love discovering the hidden secrets in their past genealogy, so thankfully, Ancestry's wildly popular DNA test kit is on sale this weekend. I've personally bought this as gifts for friends before, who have been delighted by the opportunity to discover where they—or at least their genes—come from. You never know, that short temper of yours might have been a vital asset for your Viking great-great-great-great-grandparents.

Get the Ancestry DNA kit for $59.00 (Save 40%)

3. Up your hair care routine with discounted Equinox shears

Up your home hair cair routine

Amazon / Equinox

If you fancy yourself something of a hairdresser or barber, a reliable pair of shears is a great way to start (and, you know, a passion for fresh cuts). While we haven't personally tested these Equinox shears, they have thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, and they're so cheap this weekend if you discover you actually HATE clipping hair, you won't have dropped a ton of cash.



Get the Equinox Professional Shears for $12.99 (Save 68%)

4. A great TV for a dorm, bedroom, or kitchen

This TCL Roku TV is such a good choice for students

Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

If you're about to head off to school and you don't want to be stuck watching Netflix or playing games on your laptop, a 32-inch TV like this one is the best medicine. I've personally tested bunches of TCL TVs over the last three years, and they've consistently impressed me with their performance—plus, who can argue with built-in Roku?



Get the TCL 32-inch Roku TV for $129.99 (Save 35%)

5. Take your favorite movies with you with this portable projector

Take your media with you wherever you go

Amazon / Anker

While we haven't personally tested it yet, the new Anker Mars II is the latest edition of the company's popular portable projectors, and it's way on sale this weekend. Its 300 lumens output is enough for a normally lit or dim room, and built-in audio means you can watch your favorite TV, movies, or personal media anywhere you have a wall and a comfy seat.



Get the Anker Nebula Mars II for $361.99 (Save 36%)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

