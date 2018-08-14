The top 25 markets for buying a vacation rental
Vacasa, a vacation rental property management company, ranked the top 25 markets for buying a vacation rental in the USA. Big Bear, California, is the No. 25 market to buy a vacation rental. One example of a rental: Peak-Hawk is an A-frame home in a quiet neighborhood less than two miles from the Bear Mountain Ski Resort.
North Coast, Oregon, is the No. 24 top market for buying a vacation rental. Aliyah, an oceanfront home with a hot tub, is one example of a property there.
South Padre Island in Texas is the No. 23 top market to buy a vacation rental. Solare Tower 606 is a three-bedroom waterfront, dog-friendly condo with a private balcony, shared pools and hot tubs.
The Central Coast of Oregon is the No. 22 top market to buy a vacation rental, according to Vacasa. Fantasea is a three-bedroom house in Lincoln City with ocean views. It has a private hot tub and a landscaped yard.
Sun River, Oregon, is the No. 21 top market to buy a vacation rental in the USA. Salishan Lane 05 is a three-bedroom home with a golf course view and hot tub.
The Gulf Coast of Florida is the No. 20 top market to buy a vacation rental in the USA. This is Peace O' Mind in Destin, a five-bedroom, oceanfront home with space for up to 20 guests near Crystal Beach.
Park City, Utah, is the No. 19 top market to buy a vacation rental. Park City Mountain Retreat is a six-bedroom estate with a deck with mountain views, hot tub, and a jetted tub near the slopes.
Fort Myers Beach, Florida, is the No. 18 top market to buy a vacation rental. Penthouse Paradise is a three-bedroom home with beach views from a balcony. It has a shared pool, hot tub and tennis court.
Leavenworth, Washington, is the No. 17 top market for buying a vacation rental, according to Vacasa. Bearfoot Chalet is a spacious lodge nestled in the North Central Cascades.
Marathon, Floirda, is the No. 16 top market to buy a vacation rental, according to Vacasa. Kokomo is a four-bedroom waterfront home with a private pool and dock near the beach.
Pensacola Beach. Florida, is the No. 15 top market to buy a vacation rental, according to Vacasa. Starboard Village #211 is a three-bedroom beachfront condo with two balconies and a shared pool.
Coachella Valley, California, is the No. 14 top market to buy a vacation rental, according to Vacasa. Cozy at Kitty Hawk in northern Palm Springs offers a private pool and hot tub and a sunny patio.
Key West, Florida, is the No. 13 top market to buy a vacation rental. Modern Rendezvous is a two-bedroom home with a private pool near Higgs Beach, fishing piers and the Key West Nature Preserve.
Marco Island, Florida, is the No. 12 top market to buy a vacation rental. Shining Jewel on the Island is a fully-remodeled, waterfront home with a private pool, lanai, lake, and golf course views.
Gulf Shores, Alabama, is the No. 11 top market to buy a vacation rental. The Original Retreat in Orange Beach is a bayfront home with views, a pier, a boat slip, and a private smokehouse.
Chelan, Washington, is the No. 10 top market to buy a vacation rental, according to Vacasa. Collins Lakehouse is a three-bedroom lakefront house on the south shore of Lake Chelan. It has a private hot tub, dock, a swim float, and moorage buoy.
North Kona, Hawaii, is the No. 9 top market to buy a vacation rental, according to Vacasa. Kona Dreams is a two-bedroom Captain Cook home on the Big Island with an ocean view lanai and two-person kayak. It is up the street from Pebble Beach and Kaohe Bay.
Ludlow, Vermont, is the No. 8 top market to buy a vacation rental, according to Vacasa. Ludlow’s Gem is a two-bedroom with a loft lakefront home with a private deck, fire pit and dock.
Ocean City, Maryland, is the No. 7 top market to buy a vacation rental, according to Vacasa. Coastal Chic is a one-bedroom condo with a shared pool and jetted master tub. It is less than a block from the beach.
The Emerald Coast of Florida is the No 6 top market to buy a vacation rental, according to Vacasa. Gone Gulfin’ in Santa Rosa Beach is a three-bedroom Seagrove escape with a wrap-around porch and firepit and shared use of a swimming pool and tennis courts.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is the No. 4 market for buying a vacation rental, according to Vacasa. This resort condo with a shared hot tub is called Arcadian Dunes 10-339.
Kissimmee, Florida, is the No. 3 top market for buying a vacation rental. Caribbean Retreat is a four-bedroom house in the gated community of Cumbrian Lakes. The house is located within a 10-mile radius of Disney World, Seaworld, and Kissimmee Old Town. It has a private pool.
Smoky Mountains, Tennessee, is the No. 2 top market to buy a vacation rental, according to Vacasa. Touch of Elegance Cabin in Sevierville has two bedrooms and a loft. It has a hot tub, three levels of decks, and views of the mountains.
Forgotten Coast, Florida, is the top market to buy a vacation rental in the USA. This is one property for sale: Barefoot Cottages #D117 is a three-bedroom home with a shared pool and hot tub in Port St. Joe.
Owning a vacation rental can be lucrative.

A growing number of travelers are opting out of hotels and seeking condos or apartments that make them feel like they are living temporarily like a local.

Vacasa, a vacation rental property management company, has for the first time ranked the top 25 markets for buying a vacation rental in the USA.

The “Insider’s Guide to the Top 25 Markets for Buying a Vacation Rental” comes as the company launches Vacasa Real Estate, a network that connects buyers and sellers of vacation homes with licensed real estate agents across the country. Vacasa also offers a Vacation Rental Estimator for prospective buyers to determine the earning potential for a specific property.

To come up with the list, the company analyzed home sales data in vacation markets throughout the country. It then overlaid that with the actual performance data for more than 500,000 vacation rental properties. From there, it compared each region’s net operating income with the cost of buying a home to come up with the market’s cap rate. The rankings were based on that cap rate.

“Not only is it important to consider the earning potential of the home to ensure the return on investment is on par with expectations, but also the factors that could draw guests to the area,” says Eric Breon, founder and CEO of Vacasa.

20 best places to buy a vacation rental

Nearly half of the top 25 markets are concentrated in the southeast part of the county with the Forgotten Coast of Florida ranking No. 1. Florida dominated the list, with nine of its communities making the cut. The Smoky Mountains of Tennessee ranks No. 2, and Kissimmee, also in Florida, made it to No. 3.

Rounding out the top five are two South Carolina communities: Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head Island.  

Representing the west coast are Sunriver, the Central Coast, and the North Coast of Oregon; Lake Chelan and Leavenworth in Washington; and Coachella Valley and Big Bear in California. Hawaii made the list with North Kona.

See the 25 top markets to buy a vacation rental in the slideshow above.

The cheapest vacation rental destination in all 50 states
Smithville, Utah // Average night per person $30.25 Sleeps 10 / $175 per night / $17 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4494848
Smithville, Utah // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4494848
Loughman, Florida // Average night per person $31.95 Sleeps 10 / $125 per night / $12.50 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p3907177
Caldwell, Idaho // Average night per person $34.19 Sleeps 8 / $195 per night / $24 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p501603vb
Caldwell, Idaho // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p501603vb
Smyrna, Georgia // Average night per person $34.23 Sleeps 8 / $159 per night / $19 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1172258vb
Smyrna, Georgia // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1172258vb
Marlinton, West Virginia // Average night per person $34.80 Sleeps 10 / $182 per night / $18 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p505485vb
Marlinton, West Virginia // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p505485vb
Warrens, Wisconsin // Average night per person $35.28 Sleeps 13 / $151 per night / $11 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1008084vb
Shavano Park, Texas // Average night per person $35.35 Sleeps 14 / $262 per night / $18 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1091100vb
Shavano Park, Texas // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1091100vb
Fort Dick, California // Average night per person $35.61 Sleeps 8 / $175 per night / $21 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p353386vb
Fort Dick, California // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p353386vb
Cleveland, Tennessee // Average night per person $36.75 Sleeps 10 / $306 per night / $30 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4329481
Cleveland, Tennessee // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4329481
Qualla, N.C. // Average night per person $37.60 Sleeps 6 / $160 per night / $27 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1168220vb
Qualla, N.C. // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1168220vb
Elmira, Michigan // Average night per person $37.78 Sleeps 6 / $225 per night / $37 per person a night
Elmira, Michigan // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p612892vb
Magnet, Indiana // Average night per person $38.55 Sleeps 8 / $270 per night / $34 per person a night
Magnet, Indiana // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4849933
Pymatuning South, Pennsylvania // Average night per person $38.61 Sleeps 10 / $135 per night / $13 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4625676
Acres Green, Colorado // Average night per person $39.58 Sleeps 7 / $100 per night / $14 per person a night
Acres Green, Colorado // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1093811vb
LaSalle, Illinois // Average night per person $41.73 Sleeps 7 / $125 per night / $18 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1313978vb
Williamstown, Kentucky // Average night per person $42.27 Sleeps 8 / $155 per night / $19 per person a night
Carolina Forest, South Carolina // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1256009vb
Carolina Forest, South Carolina // Average night per person $42.50 Sleeps 6 / $119 per night / $20 per person a night
Carolina Forest, South Carolina // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1256009vb
Gadsden, Alabama // Average night per person $42.72 Sleeps 10 / $240 per night / $24 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p848169vb
Timberlake, Virginia // Average night per person $42.73 Sleeps 6 / $79 per night / $13 per person a night
Ainaloa, Hawaii // Average night per person $44.06 Sleeps 6 / $95 per night / $16 per person a night
Ainaloa, Hawaii // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1154548vb
Fairmont, Minnesota // Average night per person $44.42 Sleeps 6 / $111 per night / $19 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4132245
Gulf Hills, Mississippi // Average night per person $44.82 Sleeps 6 / $238 per night / $40 per person a night
Gulf Hills, Mississippi // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1065359vb
Ironton, Missouri // Average night per person $45.17 Sleeps 6 / $116 per night / $19 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4866116
Fairfield Bay, Arkansas // Average night per person $45.20 Sleeps 8 / $120 per night / $15 per person a night
Fairfield Bay, Arkansas // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1016092vb
Redfield, New York // Average night per person $45.28 Sleeps 9 / $205 per night / $23 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p788804vb
Sahuarita, Arizona // Average night per person $45.63 Sleeps 6 / $169 per night / $28 per person a night
Sahuarita, Arizona // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1214122vb
Broken Bow, Oklahoma // Average night per person $46.54 Sleeps 9 / $159 per night / $18 per person a night
Broken Bow, Oklahoma // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4680154
Scottsburg, Oregon // Average night per person $46.58 Sleeps 7 / $135 per night / $19 per person a night
Scottsburg, Oregon // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1170022vb
Laurelville, Ohio // Average night per person $47.60 Sleeps 6 / $299 per night / $49 per person a night
Laurelville, Ohio // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1324267vb
Pahrump, Nevada // Average night per person $47.87 Sleeps 15 / $174 per night / $12 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p446711vb
Wichita, Kansas // Average night per person $47.91 Sleeps 6 / $197 per night / $33 per person a night
Wichita, Kansas // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4810558
Sioux Falls, South Dakota // Average night per person $48.46 Sleeps 6 / $160 per night / $27 per person a night
Sioux Falls, South Dakota // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4876268
North Valley, New Mexico // Average night per person $49.11 // Sleeps 10 / $175 per night / $18 per person a night
North Valley, New Mexico // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p755611vb
Castleton, Vermont // Average night per person $50.12 Sleeps 6 / $225 per night / $38 per person a night
Castleton, Vermont // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p903056vb
Philipsburg, Montana // Average night per person $50.49 Sleeps 11 / $160 per night / $15 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1112552vb
Des Moines, Iowa // Average night per person $50.65 / Sleeps 7 / $129 per night / $18 per person a night
Des Moines, Iowa // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1296037vb
Star Valley, Wyoming // Average night per person $51.49 / Sleeps 8 / $200 per night / $25 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p677736vb
Yakima, Washington // Average night per person $52.00 / Sleeps 8 / $140 per night / $18 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p808607vb
Colesville, Maryland - Outside of Washington D.C. // Average night per person $52.04 Sleeps 12 / $190 per night / $16 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p957563vb
Eastbrook, Maine // Average night per person $52.37 / Sleeps 8 / $182 per night / $23 per person a night
Eastbrook, Maine // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p232837
Lewellen, Nebraska // Average night per person $53.09 / Sleeps 6 / $150 per person / $25 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1169051vb
Campton, New Hampshire // Average night per person $53.63 / Sleeps 6 / $117 per night / $19 per person a night
Campton, New Hampshire // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1319286vb
Terrytown, Louisiana // Average night per person $56.45 / Sleeps 8 / $160 per night / $20 per person a night
Terrytown, Louisiana // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4473506
West New York, New Jersey // Average night per person $58.52 / Sleeps 7 / $179 per night / $25 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1335069vb
Williamsville, Delaware // Average night per person $62.15 / Sleeps 8 / $180 per night / $22 per night a person
Williamsville, Delaware // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p828263vb
Marion, Massachusetts // Average night per person $64.38 / Sleeps 7 / $201 per night / $28 per night a person https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p3515342
Anchorage, Alaska // Average night per person $66.48 /Sleeps 5 / $171 per night / $34 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1156150vb
Medora, North Dakota // Average night per person $69.64 / Sleeps 6 / $157 per night / $26 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p998466vb
London, Connecticut // Average night per person $74.03 / Sleeps 10 / $325 per night / $32 per person a night
London, Connecticut // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4804719
Charleston, Rhode Island // Average night per person $77.06 / Sleeps 5 / $108 per night / $21 per person a night
Charleston, Rhode Island // https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4777486
Hot vacation rental trend: Renovated barns
This five-bedroom rental in Waco, Texas, sleeps 20 and rents for an average of $633 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p878965vb
This three-bedroom rental in Saugerties, N.Y., sleeps 14 and rents for an average of $1,250 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p376401
This six-bedroom rental in Maple, Wis., sleeps 20 and rents for an average of $786 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p282464
This five-bedroom rental in Garden City, Utah, sleeps 26 and rents for an average of $339 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p835338vb
This three-bedroom rental in South Londonderry, Vt., sleeps nine and rents for an average of $450 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p325527vb
This one-bedroom rental in Gambier, Ohio, sleeps four and rents for an average of $200 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p612543vb
This four-bedroom rental in Asheville, N.C., sleeps eight and rents for an average of $718 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p758586vb
This four-bedroom rental in Knoxville, Md., sleeps 13 and rents for an average of $700 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p601464vb
This four-bedroom rental in Marble Falls, Texas, sleeps 16 and rents for an average of $1,000 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p155123
This three-bedroom rental in Tivoli, N.Y., sleeps six and rents for an average of $452 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p255235
This two-bedroom rental in Woodstock, Vt., sleeps eight and rents for an average of $243 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p3003186
This 11-bedroom rental in Clyde Park, Mont., sleeps 30 and rents for an average of $1,500 a night.
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p271592vb
20 best destinations to buy a beach house or condo
Rented.com looked at a number of factors that affect return on investment, including housing prices, real estate taxes and the local rental market, to determine the best places to own. No. 1: Panama City Beach, Fla.; 98.9 points out of 100. We’ve seen this Panhandle city at the top of our list before, thanks to the affordability and popularity of this year-round destination.
No. 2: Navarre, Fla.; 86.0. The white sands and emerald waters of Florida’s Gulf Coast are irresistible to vacation travelers.
No. 3: Destin, Fla.; 79.0. Slightly more expensive than neighbor Panama City Beach, but offers great returns as tourists seek quieter but equally fun vacations.
No. 4: Corpus Christi, Texas; 73.0. Hurricane Harvey limited supply while demand remains high for this coastal city on the southern Gulf Coast of Texas. Watch this spot though, as pending regulations could see this market tumble in future rankings.
No. 5: Cocoa Beach, Fla.; 71.3. This barrier island on the east coast of central Florida is known for its abundant outdoor activities, historical significance and proximity to Orlando (45 minutes).
No. 6: Galveston, Texas; 68.8. Vacation rentals are seasonal, but lower prices and the popularity of this family-friendly destination make this Texas Gulf Coast city a worthwhile investment.
No. 7: Palm Coast, Fla.; 62.2. This lush city on the Intracoastal Waterway offers beautiful scenery, direct access to i-95 and proximity to nearby cities.
No. 8: Myrtle Beach, S.C.; 55.0. There’s much more to this southeastern coastal favorite than golf. This lively city boasts high supply, low prices, and endless restaurants, bars and beaches.
No. 9: Ocean City, Md.; 54.2. Famous for its blue crabs and orange crushes, this Mid-Atlantic resort town is home to popular beaches and a vibrant boardwalk.
No. 10: Fort Myers, Fla.; 54.2. This year-round tourist destination in southwest Florida is growing rapidly, as is the demand for short-term rentals.
No. 11: Daytona Beach, Fla.; 54.1. Pair low Florida prices with gorgeous beaches and a prime location for a great investment in northern Florida.
No. 12: Wilmington, N.C.; 51.0. This historic Carolina beach town and popular filming destination is known for warm waterfront summers and mild winters with plenty to do.
No. 13: Port Aransas, Texas; 50.8. Beautiful beaches and recreational opportunities create high demand for this popular Gulf of Mexico destination.
No. 14: Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; 50.7. Another white-sanded Emerald Coast destination, Santa Rosa Beach is a hot spot for tourists seeking a mix of relaxation and recreation.
No. 15: Virginia Beach; 47.9. Snowbirds, families, vacationers and wedding parties alike love this popular Mid-Atlantic getaway.
No. 16: Miami Beach; 47.5. This, and the market one spot below are perfect illustrations of how more than revenue potential must be considered when assessing investment potential. Always a hot market with tourists, Miami is just as hot with property investors, pushing prices up compared to many on this list. Still, with the constant appeal of South Beach, this remains a top place to invest.
No. 17: Kauai, Hawaii; 45.9. This tropical Hawaiian paradise is always a popular destination, whether for ownership or rental. Newly increasing demand for rentals and year-round occupancy offsets relatively higher costs and limited rental zoning to help this island break into the top 20.
No. 18: Carolina Beach, N.C.; 44.9. Picturesque, this beach town is quaint and full of the charm you would expect from a southern seashore.
No. 19: Pensacola Beach, Fla.; 42.4. This white-sand beach on the barrier island of Santa Rosa has activities to appeal to every type of traveler.
No. 20: Key West; 42.3. There are very few beaches on this island, but there are endless water activities and stunning waterfront scenery, with enough options for visitors to choose between a relaxing or rowdy stay.
