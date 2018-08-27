President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Charleston, W.Va. Tuesday.

WASHINGTON – White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday that President Donald Trump is considering new regulations on Google's search engine to address his concern that it turns up too many stories that are critical of him.

Pressed by reporters at the White House on Tuesday about a tweet the president wrote criticizing Google's search engine as "rigged," the director of Trump’s National Economic Council said the administration is “taking a look” at federal regulations for the company.

“We’ll let you know,” he said.

Earlier, Trump expressed frustration on Twitter that when Americans type “Trump News” into the search engine, it generates mostly negative news about him while conservative media is "shut out."

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

Google said in a statement that its search engine is not designed with the intent of promoting a political ideology but is instead aimed at generating "high-quality content" in response to user queries.

“When users type queries into the Google Search bar, our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds," said Riva Sciuto, a Google spokesperson.

"Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don't bias our results toward any political ideology," Sciuto said. "We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment."

Trump and Kudlow raised the prospect of regulating the company days before executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google are set to answer questions on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee will question industry leaders during a Sept. 5 in a hearing focused on Russian interference in U.S. elections.

