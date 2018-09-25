President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: NYEV130

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump blamed Iranian leaders for sowing "chaos, death and destruction" in a steely speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that heavily emphasized the president's support of national sovereignty over globalism.

Touting his meeting this year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, while blasting Iran for spreading mayhem in the Middle East, Trump offered his most impassioned defense to date of a foreign policy doctrine he said would allow countries to reject "global governance."

"We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism," Trump said. "We will never surrender America’s sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable, global bureaucracy."

Lobbying criticism at a bevy of international institutions, Trump called the U.N.'s human rights council "a grave embarrassment to this institution," and said the International Criminal Court "has no jurisdiction, no legitimacy and no authority." He touted some of his most divisive foreign policy decisions, including his crackdown on immigration and his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The "America first" remarks drew on a similar speech he delivered at the U.N. last year, but included more detailed examples of how that vision informs his policies on trade, immigration and the world's hot spots.

While Trump reserved his harshest language for Iran, he did not shy away from condemning other countries by name. He jabbed China for what he said were unfair trade policies. And he announced new sanctions against Venezuelan leaders and blasted the government of its president Nicolas Maduro, saying his socialist policies have "bankrupted the oil-rich nation and driven its people into abject poverty."

Trump also suggested he would sharply curtail U.S. foreign aid, saying he had ordered a review by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of whether countries that receive American assistance were allies with shared values.

"We are only going to give foreign aid to those who respect us and, frankly, are our friends," Trump said. "And we expect other countries to pay their fair share for the cost of their defense."

In an awkward moment, minutes into his speech, the delegates in the chamber appeared to laugh at a regular talking point from the president. Trump said his administration had accomplished more than any other in U.S. history, prompting the surprise reaction from the general assembly hall.

“So true,” Trump said. “I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay.”

Trump’s boast drew immediate ridicule from his critics on Twitter. “Preposterous,” tweeted Nicholas Burns, a long-time diplomat who served in the Obama and Clinton administrations.

Trump's remarks were buffeted by warnings from other world leaders that America's pullback from the international institutions was ill-conceived and even dangerous.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivered perhaps the most passionate defense of multilateralism, saying it was the only way to stave off instability and conflict across the globe. He offered a pointed rebuke of Trump’s message, suggesting that “brandishing sovereignty” was a way of attacking others.

In the absence of a strong American commitment to preserving the international order, Macron suggested, France and other European countries could step into the void, leading the charge against urgent global threats, such as climate change, poverty, and inequality.

“Do not accept the erosion of multilateralism. Don’t accept our history unraveling," Macron said to a receptive audience.

Macron focused specifically on climate change as an issue that demanded “global mobilization” and said other developed countries could step into the void by Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, which aims to curb global warming by gradually reducing global emissions of greenhouse gases.

“The Paris agreement has stayed intact and that is because we have decided to stay unified in spite of the U.S. decision to withdraw. This is power,” Macron said. “Let’s stop signing trade agreements with those who don’t comply with the Paris agreement,” he added, outlining a strategy that would isolate the U.S.

Macron had company offering a sharp contrast to Trump's address. Speaking just before Trump arrived at the podium, the U.N.'s secretary-general, U.N, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, lamented the rise of populism and a fraying of international cooperation – trends the U.S. president has fueled.

“Multilateralism is under fire precisely when we need it most,” Guterres declared in an address clearly aimed at rebutting Trump’s planned remarks emphasizing national sovereignty and his “America First” approach to foreign policy.

“Trust in global governance is also fragile, as 21st-century challenges outpace 20th-century institutions and mindsets,” Guterres said. “Among countries, cooperation is less certain and more difficult. Divisions in our Security Council are stark.”

Also touting the Paris climate agreement that Trump withdrew from last year, Guterres said the world risks consequences if leaders do not act quickly on the problem.

"There is no way forward but collective, common-sense action for the common good," he said.

White House aides have said Trump is working to convince allies at the U.N. to isolate Iran rather than trying to salvage the 2015 nuclear agreement. The president described the nuclear deal as a "windfall" for Iranian leaders that they used the eased sanctions included in the agreement to fund terrorism.

"We cannot allow the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism to possess the planet’s most dangerous weapons," Trump said. "We cannot allow a regime that chants 'Death to America,' and that threatens Israel with annihilation, to possess the means to deliver a nuclear warhead to any city on Earth. Just can't do it."

