U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the airport in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, July 15, 2018 on the eve of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The Associated Press

The European Union is a "foe" of the United States because of a "what they do to us in trade," President Donald Trump said Sunday.

In an interview at his golf club in Turnberry, Scotland, with CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor, Trump also said the U.S has many foes, and being a foe was not necessarily a bad thing.

"You wouldn't think of the European Union, but they're a foe. Russia is foe in certain respects," he said. "China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe. ... It means that they are competitive."

The president pressed his frequent complaint that other nations take advantage of the U.S. via trade deals.

"I respect the leaders of those countries," Trump said. "But, in a trade sense, they've really taken advantage of us. And many of those countries are in NATO and they weren't paying their bills."

In Brussels last week, Trump berated NATO allies over their defense spending. Four NATO members – the United States, the United Kingdom, Estonia and Greece –currently meet the plan under which countries would contribute 2 percent of their nation's economic output to defense.

"Many countries in NATO, which we are expected to defend, are not only short of their current commitment of 2% (which is low), but are also delinquent for many years in payments that have not been made. Will they reimburse the U.S.?" Trump tweeted last week.

Trump, in Helsinki for talks Monday with Vladimir Putin, has not been so tough on the Russian president. In tweets Sunday, he blasted Democrats and the media but had no harsh words for Putin.

"Heading to Helsinki, Finland – looking forward to meeting with President Putin tomorrow," Trump tweeted. "Unfortunately, no matter how well I do at the Summit, if I was given the great city of Moscow as retribution for all of the sins and evils committed by Russia over the years, I would return to criticism that it wasn’t good enough – that I should have gotten Saint Petersburg in addition!

"Much of our news media is indeed the enemy of the people and all the Dems know how to do is resist and obstruct!"

