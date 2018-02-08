Republican Senate candidate Lou Barletta (L) greets US President Donald Trump upon arrival at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania on August 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1836J7

WASHINGTON – Hours after his top intelligence officials blamed Russia for trying to sow division in the U.S. ahead of the midterm elections President Donald Trump used a rally Thursday to defend his recent meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Without mentioning the dire warnings national intelligence director Dan Coats and others offered at the White House, Trump accused the media of mischaracterizing his meeting with Putin and said relations with Moscow were being hampered by special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the 2016 election.

"I had a great meeting with Putin," Trump said. "We got along really well."

Trump said he was surprised by the coverage of the summit in Helsinki last month. Republican lawmakers said Trump was overly deferential toward Putin and they criticized him for appearing to accept the Russian president's denial that Moscow interfered in the 2016 election. The president later said that he misspoke.

"Whatever happened to diplomacy?" Trump asked. "Whatever happened to honest reporting?"

Though Trump has previously questioned whether Russia was involved in the 2016 election, top officials said Thursday they were actively working to counter that threat.

"Our democracy itself is in the crosshairs," Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of homeland security, said at a White House briefing.

Trump was speaking in Pennsylvania for Rep. Lou Barletta, the Republican nominee challenging Sen. Bob Casey's bid for a third term. The campaign rally was the second of three Trump scheduled this week as both parties begin to ramp up for the midterms.

Barletta, an early supporter of Trump's 2016 campaign, is running an uphill race, polls show. On the other hand, Pennsylvania is one of 10 states Trump won two years ago that Senate Democrats must now defend in November.

Looking forward to being in the Great State of Pennsylvania where we had a tremendous victory in the Election. Will be campaigning hard for an original supporter, Lou Barletta, to replace a weak an ineffective Senator, Bob Casey. Lou is tough and smart, loves PA and our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

