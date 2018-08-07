WASHINGTON – Two candidates on President Donald Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees – federal appeals court judges Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – were singled out for praise Sunday by a top legal adviser to the president, in an indication they remain prominent in the search.

Trump plans to announce his pick to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy during prime time on Monday night. The president also has been considering federal appeals court judges Raymond Kethledge and Thomas Hardiman.

Leonard Leo, who is on leave from the Federalist Society and has been advising Trump over the court nomination, said he assumes that Kavanaugh, Barrett, Hardiman and Kethledge “are the four” who are getting the most focus.

“Certainly, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Barrett have a lot of name recognition among supporters of the president, and I think that ultimately when people like them are nominated you'll see a lot of folks line up,” he said.

This 2017 photo provided by the University of Notre Dame Law School in South Bend, Ind., shows Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

AP

Leo said Hardiman of Pennsylvania and Kethledge of Michigan are “a little bit less known by conservatives. And their records are a little bit lighter.” He said that might mean it could take more time to generate the same level of conservative enthusiasm behind them.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Trump that he believes Kethledge and Hardiman might be easier for the Senate, to confirm, The New York times reported, citing Republican officials briefed on the conversations.

The battle for Senate confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court pick is expected to be one of the most intense ever, with conservative and liberal interest groups poised to spend tens of millions of dollars in advertising and grass-roots activity.

Any of the candidates on Trump’s short list would likely move the court to the right. While Kennedy is a conservative, he was often a swing vote on big decisions, such as same-sex marriage, abortion and affirmative action.

The Supreme Court building is seen in Washington in this June 26, 2017 photo.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Republicans control the Senate by a 51-49 majority, making any efforts by Democrats to thwart Trump’s nominee an uphill battle. The liberals’ effort likely will focus on moderate GOP senators, such as Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, who might be wary of adding a hard-line conservative and risking decades-old precedents such as Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in 1973.

Conservatives will focus on moderate Democrats running for re-election in Trump country, such as Indiana's Joe Donnelly, North Dakota's Heidi Heitkamp and West Virginia's Joe Manchin.

Kavanaugh, 53, on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, is a favorite of the conservative legal establishment because of his long record on issues ranging from the separation of powers and executive privilege to abortion, immigration and gun rights.

But his work on President Bill Clinton's impeachment, his close ties to President George W. Bush and his ruling on President Barack Obama's health care law, which he opposed on procedural rather than broader legal grounds, have raised concerns among some conservatives.

Barrett of Indiana, 46, serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. She rocketed to the top of Trump's earlier list of 25 Supreme Court candidates with her performance during her confirmation hearing last fall, when Democrats cited her deep Catholic faith as a potential problem. She is the mother of seven children, including two from Haiti and one with special needs.

Barrett spent much of her career as a law professor at the University of Notre Dame and has served as a judge for just eight months, which gives her the least experience of any of the potential nominees.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com