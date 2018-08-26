Ap Trump A Usa Dc
President Donald Trump with Sen. John McCain at the White House, June 27, 2017.
AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump lowered flags at the White House to half-staff to honor Sen. John McCain Saturday night, a posthumous mark of respect for the former Republican standard-bearer whom Trump had feuded with as president.

Trump expressed his condolences in a tweet shortly after the Arizona senator died of brain cancer Saturday. "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!"

Trump had a long-running beef with McCain dating back to the early days of his presidential campaign – often mocking McCain's thumbs-down vote against the repeal of Obamacare at rallies around the country.

But as McCain's health deteriorated in recent weeks, Trump began to ignore the senator completely – even failing to acknowledge the senator even after he signed a defense bill named for McCain into law this month.

Flags are lowered by presidential proclamation, and it's up to the president to decide who gets that honor. But by executive order and tradition, sitting senators who die in office have flags lowered in their honor from their date of death until their burial.

The White House did not immediately release the text of Trump's proclamation.

John McCain: The 'maverick' and President Bush
01 / 19
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks Feb. 12, 2001, at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. McCain and Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., were in Illinois to hold a town hall meeting on campaign-finance reform.
02 / 19
U.S. President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain at the Iowa debate on Jan. 15, 2000. After the 2000 election, the Senate was split 50-50. McCain's goal was to build bipartisan support for his crusades and he transitioned easily into his new role as the No. 1 Republican counterweight to Bush.
03 / 19
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., takes a question from the audience Feb. 12, 2001, at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. McCain and Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., were in Evanston to hold a town hall meeting on campaign-finance reform.
04 / 19
John McCain, R-Ariz., talks on a cellphone in Arlington, Virginia, checking with staff members on the status of amendments to his campaign-finance reform bill on March 22, 2001.
05 / 19
John McCain, R-Ariz., sits in his chief of staff's office discussing tactics as Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is seen on the television presenting an amendment to the McCain-Feingold campaign-finance reform bill on the Senate floor March 22, 2001, in Washington D.C.
06 / 19
As Sen. Robert Bryd, D-W.Va., takes part in a televised debate on the Senate floor, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., briefs reporters on Capitol Hill on March 23, 2001, on the latest developments in the Senate's bid to pass McCain's campaign-finance reform legislation.
07 / 19
John McCain, R-Ariz., leans on a television in the Senate press gallery while briefing reporters on the outcome of the first week of debate on the McCain-Feingold campaign-finance reform bill on March 23, 2001.
08 / 19
John McCain, R-Ariz., kicks back in his chair and makes a phone call while working in his Capitol Hill office in Washington D.C., during the Senate debate of the McCain-Finegold campaign-finance reform bill on March 23, 2001.
09 / 19
After a long first week of strategy and debate, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves the Russell Building on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., on March 23, 2001.
10 / 19
John McCain (center), R-Ariz., talks with his director of communications, Nancy Ives (left), and his chief of staff, Mark Salter (right), during a breakfast stop at a McDonald's in Washington D.C., on March 25, 2001.
11 / 19
John McCain (center), R-Ariz., and Sen. James Jeffords, D-Vt., listen to Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., discuss strategy during the daily members meeting in the Mansfield Room near the Senate floor on March 26, 2001, in Washington D.C.
12 / 19
John McCain (center right), R-Ariz., huddles with Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., to discuss strategy at the conclusion of the daily members meeting in the Mansfield Room near the Senate floor in Washington D.C., on March 26, 2001. The members meeting is a daily meeting of campaign-finance reform supporters where they discuss the coming days' tactics. Mark Buse (right), McCain's lead adviser for the McCain-Feingold campaign-finance reform bill, looks on with one of Levin's aids (left).
13 / 19
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., waves to reporters as he walks to the Senate floor on March 28, 2001, in Washington D.C. McCain had just left a meeting where Republicans and Democrats were in the middle of negotiating an amendment to McCain's bill, which will decide how much to raise hard-money limits.
14 / 19
Tom Paswater, of Phoenix, has his mouth taped shut while he holds up a sign urging the recall of Sen. John McCain during an anti-McCain rally protesting McCain's S27 bill on June 30, 2001.
15 / 19
Sen. John McCain talks to the Chaparral High School student body Aug. 17, 2001.
16 / 19
Sen. John McCain pauses after being asked a question by a reporter on Aug. 17, 2001. McCain was at Chaparral High School speaking to the students before this impromptu press conference.
17 / 19
The front page of The Arizona Republic on Sept. 12, 2017, one day after 9/11.
18 / 19
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., makes a presentation during an all-star tribute honoring New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani at the Sheraton in New York on Nov. 14, 2001.
19 / 19
Sen. John McCain (center), R-Ariz., walks down the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to address the media with Rep. Martin Meehan (left), D-Mass., and Sen. Russ Feingold (right), D-Wis., in Washington, on Sept. 8, 2003. The Supreme Court justices returned early from their summer break for the first time in nearly three decades to hear arguments in the complex case of campaign finance laws.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com