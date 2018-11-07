Will Trump's bombshell interview overshadow UK visit?

After a rocky summit start between Donald Trump and NATO allies, the president will meet with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II Friday amid the backdrop of his stunning interview with London tabloid The Sun. In protest of his visit, Trump will be greeted by the people of London with a diaper-clad 'baby Trump' blimp, a vulgarity in the form of a crop circle as well as dozens of demonstrations across the capital. Brits are also hoping to bring Green Day's 2004 'American Idiot' to the top of UK charts — and as of Tuesday, it is No. 1 on Amazon UK's bestseller list.Americans in the region, however, are encouraged to keep a low profile should the protests turn violent. In meeting with May and Queen Elizabeth II, the leaders are expected to discuss foreign policy and talk over tea.

Judge to rule if Trump administration did enough after missed reunification deadline

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw is scheduled to hold a court hearing Friday morning in San Diego to decide whether the Trump administration moved fast enough to comply with an order to complete its first round of reunifications of families separated at the border. The government said it reunited 57 children with their parents by 7 a.m. on Thursday, but Sabraw ordered 63 children under age 5 be reunited by Tuesday night. Sabraw imposed a series of deadlines for the administration to reunite nearly 3,000 children separated from their parents, mostly under President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration enforcement policy. If Sabraw finds the government missed his deadlines, he could hold government officials in contempt of court and has a wide variety of punishments available to him.

Police officer acquittal that sparked #BlackLivesMatter, movement

Friday marks five years since the emergence of the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag that has sparked not only the growth in social media activism but also a movement fighting against racial injustice. The hashtag exploded in 2013 after news broke that police officer George Zimmerman had been acquitted in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. Since then, the hashtag has been used nearly 30 million times on Twitter, according to a recently released Pew Study. That's an average of 17,003 times per day, giving rise to a new form of activism spearheaded through social media and technology.

Supermoon Solar Eclipse on Friday the 13th? First time in 44 years

Think Friday the 13th is spooky enough? Try adding a Supermoon Solar Eclipse to the equation. On Friday, a solar eclipse will grace the southern tip of Australia, the Pacific, and the Indian Ocean. It's the first time these two events have collided since 1974 and it won't happen again until 2080. The best view will be in south Tasmania where 4.5 percent of the sun will be covered. While solar eclipses aren't super rare, there were just three this year and two in 2017.

Wimbledon semifinals: 30-somethings make their case for glory

For the first time in the half-century of professional tennis, all four male semifinalists at any Grand Slam are in their 30s. While 17-time major winner Rafael Nadal and 12-time major winner Novak Djokovic renew their rivalry for the 52nd time in one semifinal Friday, Kevin Anderson and John Isner meet in the other. This marks the first Grand Slam semifinal appearance for the American Isner. On Thursday, Serena Williams' remarkable Wimbledon run continued, advancing to play Angelique Kerber in Saturday's women's final.

