WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 5: Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey testifies during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Twitter's transparency and accountability, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, Dorsey faced questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee about how foreign operatives use their platforms in attempts to influence and manipulate public opinion. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775221814 ORIG FILE ID: 1027231376

Getty Images

WASHINGTON – Twitter's top executive acknowledged Wednesday that it took the company too long to take down a doctored image of Meghan McCain that was tweeted as her father was being memorialized.

"That was unacceptable," Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey told members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. "We did take way too many hours to act."

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, asked Dorsey if he's apologized to the McCain family.

"I haven't personally, but I will," he said.

"I think you just did," Burgess added.

On the same day Arizona held memorial services for the late Sen. John McCain, a Twitter user posted a doctored image that appeared to threaten to shoot Meghan McCain as she wept over her father's casket.

By that night, Ben Domenech, Meghan McCain's husband, was blasting Dorsey for allowing the threatening post to stay up.

"Tell me why this is cool by you," Domenech wrote on Twitter.

Midday Friday, the account that posted the image had been suspended, and Domenech deleted his original tweet – "so no one has to see it," he wrote.

But he complained about the slow reaction to the apparent threat. "No one should have to raise a ruckus or highlight this sort of thing publicly to get their attention," he wrote.

The photo appears to be a doctored version of a photo taken Aug. 29 at a private memorial service at the Arizona Capitol. During the emotional service, Meghan McCain wept over the casket holding her father's body.

The edited image shows a pair of hands holding a semi-automatic handgun, clearly trained at the grieving woman's chest.

"America," the tweet accompanying the photo reads, "this ones for you."

Dorsey said Twitter needs to build an algorithm to find such images so the company isn't relying on complaints like Domenech's.

"We can't place the burden on the victims," he said. "We are using that as a lesson in order to help improve our systems."

The exchange came at a hearing lawmakers called on Twitter "transparency and accountability."

Contributing: Lily Altavena, The Arizona Republic.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com