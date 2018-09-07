A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Public Relations Office shows Thai authorities placing a rescued boy in an ambulance for transportation from Tham Luang cave to a hospital, in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, on Sunday.

Chiang Rai PR Office via EPA-EFE

MAE SAI, Thailand — Four more boys trapped for more than two weeks in a partially flooded cave here were brought out Monday, raising to eight the number of youths rescued but still leaving four members of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach awaiting freedom.

“The eighth person is out and the operation is done for today,” said Sitthichai Klangpattana, an aide to Thailand’s navy SEAL commander. “Four boys were brought out today.”

Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said all the boys rescued thus far are "safe and conscious" in a hospital. He said he was not certain whether the final group would all be brought out Tuesday.

Twelve boys, ages 11-17, and their 25-year-old coach hiked more than 2 miles into the labyrinth June 23 after a soccer practice. Heavy rains flooded parts of the cave and blocked their exit, prompting a desperate search. They were found a week ago, but the twisting array of waterlogged tunnels has made their extraction a dangerous task – a Thai navy SEAL died last week while making preparations for the rescue.

Four boys were rescued Sunday before the effort was put on hold so the cave could be restocked with oxygen tanks and other essentials. The operation cranked up again Monday morning local time, which was Sunday night in the U.S.

"Two days, eight boars. Hooyah," the Thai navy SEALs posted on their Facebook page.

The SEALs are leading the effort, but more than 90 rescue workers from around the world have been laboring in and around the dark, twisting cave. Massive pumps are being used to lower water levels to shorten the underwater distances. It is monsoon season here, and sporadic heavy rainfalls have added to the difficulties. More rain is expected midweek.

Only parts of the cave are flooded, but most of the boys can't swim. They have been outfitted with scuba face masks and are breathing from oxygen tanks. Two divers guide each of them through sections of the cave that are underwater.

The first boy emerged at 5:40 p.m. local time Sunday, less than eight hours after the rescue operation started. Three more boys came out of the cave over the next two hours.

"We were faster than we expected," the governor said.

As the boys emerged, they were placed in ambulances and given medical assessments before being shuttled, some via helicopters, to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, more than 30 miles away. An entire floor of the hospital has been set aside to care for the team.

Family and friends say they will help the boys readjust when they are released from the hospital.

“When my friends are back, we will do everything as normal,” said Waranchit Kankaew, 14, a teammate of the trapped players. “We will go to lunch together, we will play football together.”

Bacon reported from McLean, Va. Contributing: The Associated Press

