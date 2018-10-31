Business travelers expensed Uber rides the most in the third quarter of 2018, according to Certify.

Want to avoid surge pricing? Now you can with Uber – in select cities.

With Ride Pass, Uber customers can pay a monthly fee of $14.99 for discounted rates for all UberX, Uber Pool and Uber Express Pool rides in a given month.

The package is meant to protect riders against surge pricing so customers can plan rides "without any unwelcome surprises," the company said in a statement. Customers can save up to 15% per ride with the new plan, it added.

The plan is available in five cities: Austin, Los Angeles, Denver, Orlando and Miami. In Los Angeles, the subscription service costs $24.99 per month – but the company said riders there will "get additional benefits on e-bikes and scooters with their Ride Pass" for no additional cost.

The move follows continued growth for Uber. The company generated $2.8 billion in revenue last quarter, up 63 percent from the same period a year ago. As it continues to expand, Uber is looking to invest in transportation – such as bikes and flying taxis.

Uber isn't the only ride-hailing service hopping on the subscription bandwagon. Earlier this month, Lyft – one of Uber's main competitors – also launched a monthly plan, offering 30 rides to customers for $299.

