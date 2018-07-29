Firefighters douse a hotspot near various homes as the Carr fire continues to burn near Redding, California, on July 28, 2018.

REDDING, Calif — A wildfire roaring out of control in Northern California on Sunday has claimed at least five lives, burned hundreds of homes and driven more than 30,000 stunned, mourning residents from communities threatened by the relentless blaze.

More than 3,000 firefighters were battling the blaze, which had grown to more than 130 square miles. High temperatures and heavy winds conspired to complicate the effort backed by more than 300 fire engines and 17 helicopters.

The fire remained only 5 percent contained early Sunday despite "aggressive" efforts to control the blaze, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"Fire Spread has been active in all directions and has made significant runs," Cal Fire said in a statement. "The winds, high temperatures and dry vegetation still have the potential to fuel fire growth."

Redding sits on the Sacramento River about 170 miles north of the state capital and 120 miles south of the Oregon border. Some neighborhoods here were forced to evacuate, along with parts of the nearby Shasta County communities including Happy Valley, Igo and Ono.

Anna Noland, 49, was evacuated twice in three days. On Saturday she saw video footage confirming her worst fears: Her home had been destroyed.

“I think I’m still in shock,” Noland told the Associated Press. “It’s just unbelievable knowing you don’t have a house to go back to.”

As the fire roared west, residents of the Trinity County town of Lewiston also were ordered to evacuate.

More than a dozen people were reported missing, but authorities said most were probably out of touch with friends and neighbors. The confirmed fatalities included James Roberts, 5, and his sister, Emily, 4, and their great-grandmother Melody Bledsoe, 74.

“I’m just devastated,” said Eddy Bledsoe, Melody's husband. "All she lived for were them kids and me.”

Bulldozer operator Don Ray Smith, 81, was killed when while clearing debris for the firefighting effort when his position was overrun by the flames. Jeremy Stoke, a 14-year firefighter, also was among the victims.

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Fire Inspector Jeremy Stoke," the Redding Fire Department said in a statement. "Jeremy died while battling the Carr Fire. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for his family and the RFD as we process this tragic loss."

The fire was among several burning in California, including one that has burned 80 square miles near Yosemite National Park. Parts of the park are closed until at least week's end, and park officials say visitors elsewhere should expect "poor air quality and visibility."

