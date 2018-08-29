The fleet and hubs of United Airlines

United Airlines is adding three high-profile international routes – including two entirely new destinations – as it pushes ahead with an aggressive international expansion.

The new destinations – Naples, Italy, and Prague – will both be served from United’s hub at Newark Liberty International Airport. United will become the only airline to fly to Naples from anywhere in North America once the service launches May 22.

The third route is a new European link for the airline’s San Francisco hub; nonstop service to Amsterdam begins March 30.

United also confirmed that two seasonal European routes – Newark-Reykjavik, Iceland, and Newark-Porto, Portugal – will return to the schedule in May 2019 after debuting this year.

The new services are the most-recent in a growing list of new international routes to be announced by United during the past two years. Highlights have included new routes to Buenos Aires, Argentina; Tel Aviv, Israel; Singapore; Tahiti, French Polynesia; and Sydney.

"We’ve built an unparalleled global network and we continuously look for opportunities to make United the first choice for travelers booking flights to Europe and beyond,” Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network, said in a statement.

United will face competition on its new Prague and Amsterdam routes. To Prague, Delta already flies seasonally to the Czech capital from nearby New York JFK while American just announced plans to serve Prague from Philadelphia.

United’s Amsterdam-San Francisco route will go head-to-head with existing service on Dutch carrier KLM. United already flies to Amsterdam from its hubs at Chicago O’Hare, Houston Bush Intercontinental, Newark Liberty and Washington Dulles.

Scroll down for the full schedule details on all three of the new routes:

Newark Liberty – Naples, Italy

Seasonal service begins May 22 and runs through Oct. 4; one daily round-trip flight on Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

Direct competition: None. United will be the only airline flying nonstop to Naples from North America, based on current schedules.

Newark Liberty – Prague

Seasonal service begins June 6 and runs through Oct. 4; one daily round-trip flight on Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

Direct competition: None, though Delta offers its own seasonal nonstop from nearby New York JFK. American flies nonstop to Prague from its hub in Philadelphia.

San Francisco – Amsterdam

Year-round service begins March 30; one daily round-trip flight on Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliners.”

Direct competition: KLM.

