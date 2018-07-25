 BEIJING (AP) — China is applauding international airlines for bending to its demand that they stop referring to Taiwan as an independent country on their websites after the issue generated friction between Beijing and Washington.

The three largest U.S. carriers — American Airlines, Delta and United — are among a wave of airlines that have removed references to Taiwan on their websites ahead of a Wednesday deadline set by China. Many airlines now simply list Taiwan's capital, Taipei, as a destination while omitting Taiwan.

China's foreign ministry applauded the airlines' changes on Wednesday as "positive progress." China welcomes foreign businesses if they "abide by Chinese laws and regulations, sovereignty and territorial feelings, and the feelings of the Chinese people," ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

As of late Wednesday, all 44 airlines that had been asked to make changes by China's aviation authority had complied, according to the People's Daily, the Communist Party's official newspaper.

China has claimed Taiwan as a breakaway province since the sides split during a civil war in 1949 and threatens to use force to annex it. The mainland has increasingly used its economic and political clout to pressure countries and corporations to stop recognizing the island's government.

U.S. government officials vigorously criticized China's demands over the Taiwan designation and sought talks with their Chinese counterparts, which Beijing rejected. The White House in May slammed the Chinese order as "Orwellian nonsense."

China represents a key air travel market for many international airlines and could become the world's largest by 2022, overtaking the United States, the International Air Transport Association industry group has projected.

IN PHOTOS: Cool airplane pics from Hong Kong and Taipei  

#avgeek photo gallery: Cool airplane pics from Hong Kong and Taipei
01 / 33
An HK Express Airbus A321 lands in Hong Kong in August 2017.
02 / 33
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
03 / 33
Airplanes are prepped for departure from Hong Kong International Airport in August 2017.
04 / 33
An El Al Boeing 777-200 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
05 / 33
A China Airlines Boeing 747-400 rests at the gate at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in August 2017.
06 / 33
A HongKong Airlines Airbus A330 lands in Hong Kong in August 2017.
07 / 33
A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
08 / 33
A China Airlines Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
09 / 33
A peach Airbus A320 lands at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in August 2017.
10 / 33
An Emirates Boeing 777-300 lands in Hong Kong in August 2017.
11 / 33
A HongKong Airlines Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
12 / 33
The central terminal of Hong Kong International Airport in the late evening on Aug. 20, 2017.
13 / 33
A HK Express Airbus A320 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
14 / 33
A China Airlines Boeing 747-400 in SkyTeam Alliance livery departs Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in August 2017.
15 / 33
A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
16 / 33
A Thai Airways Boeing 777-300 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
17 / 33
A Philippines Airbus A321 lands at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in August 2017.
18 / 33
A cargolux Boeing 747-8F takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
19 / 33
An SAS Airbus A330 lands in Hong Kong in August 2017.
20 / 33
A FIJI Airways Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
21 / 33
A HongKong Air Cargo Airbus A330F takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
22 / 33
An Air Macau Airbus A319 lands at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in August 2017.
23 / 33
A Phillipines Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
24 / 33
The main landing gear on a Emirates Boeing 77-200 freighter tucks into the fuselage after departing Hong Kong in August 2017.
25 / 33
A Cathay Dragon Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
26 / 33
An AirGlobalCargo Boeing 747-400 freighter takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
27 / 33
A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
28 / 33
A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 lands in Hong Kong in August 2017.
29 / 33
An unusual Palau Pacific Airways Boeing 737 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
30 / 33
An Emirates SkyCargo Boeing 747-400 freighter takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
31 / 33
A gaggle of mostly Cathay Pacific tails dot the landscape at Hong Kong International Airport in August 2017.
32 / 33
A China Airlines Airbus A350-900 lands at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in August 2017.
33 / 33
A China Airlines Boeing 747-400 taxis to the gate following arrival at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in August 2017.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com