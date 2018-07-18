WASHINGTON – Some of the nation’s best-known businesses took part in a White House event Thursday on workforce training despite a deep rift with President Donald Trump over his trade policies and lingering fear about his Twitter fingers.

Executives, industry leaders, workers, and others listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a job creation pledge event in the East Room of the White House July 19, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

FedEx, General Motors, Walmart and nearly two dozen other companies and trade groups committed to creating 3.8 million apprenticeships and training opportunities as part of a White House push to address what some call a “crisis” in readying workers for high-tech jobs.

"We need talented people, we need people with training," Trump said. "We want everyone in America to have a chance to earn a great living doing a great job."

Still, the event comes as many of the same companies have blasted Trump for starting a trade war with China and threatening steep tariffs on Canada, the European Union and other allies. Leaders at some of those companies have cautioned that extended trade disputes will hurt the economy.

Fred Smith, CEO of FedEx, has called Trump’s trade moves “unfortunate” and “counterproductive to economic growth.” Walmart was among two dozen retailers to sign a letter arguing tariffs will “punish American working families with higher prices.”

President Donald Trump gestures to FedEx CEO Fred Smith during a jobs event in the East Room of the White House July 19, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

General Motors recently told the Department of Commerce that expanded tariffs “could lead to a smaller GM” and risk the company’s competitiveness with foreign automakers.

Danya Hart, a GM spokeswoman, said the event was in line with the company's commitment to a workplace culture that "encourages the development of our employees’ full potential." Smith, of FedEx, said in a statement that he is encouraged by Trump's effort.

The companies are engaging with the White House nearly a year after a low point in relations between the administration and the private sector following the president’s failure to criticize neo-Nazis who took part in deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Before that controversy, Trump often touted his ties with the nation’s high-profile executives, many of whom sat on White House business advisory councils. Fearing the controversy over Charlottesville, many of those business leaders bolted, and the White House was forced to disband the panels.

But while many businesses see the risk in Trump's protectionist trade strategy, many also realize existing trade agreements include conditions that are unfair to U.S. industry, said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, senior associate dean for leadership studies at Yale School of Management.

"When it comes to workforce training, they are all in – understandably," Sonnenfeld said. "They see that as both a patriotic mission and a vital strategic priority in their corporate responsibilities."

Chris Allieri, founder and principal of the public relations consultancy Mulberry & Astor, said companies taking part in White House initiatives – even noncontroversial ones – still run a risk.

“The fallout from those first two councils is very indicative of the pulse of corporate America,” Allieri said.

“There may not be an immediate impact on their stock price, but the electorate – their customers – are now watching and paying closer attention.”

The companies taking part Thursday, including Microsoft, IBM, Lockheed Martin and others, signed a pledge to provide apprenticeships and on-the-job training. Trump said that, together, they committed to 3.8 million opportunities.

Trump also signed an executive order to create a council that will study workforce issues.

Pfizer & others should be ashamed that they have raised drug prices for no reason. They are merely taking advantage of the poor & others unable to defend themselves, while at the same time giving bargain basement prices to other countries in Europe & elsewhere. We will respond! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

Trump has continued to use Twitter to punish and praise companies aligned or opposed to his agenda, injecting a level of unpredictability businesses often shun.

“Pfizer & others should be ashamed that they have raised drug prices for no reason,” the president posted on Twitter last week, a response to the drugmaker’s plan to raise prices by nearly 10 percent on many of products.

A day later, the New York-based firm agreed to freeze prices, and Trump cheered.

“Pfizer is rolling back price hikes,” he wrote. “We applaud Pfizer for this decision.”

