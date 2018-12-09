USA TODAY NETWORK on Monday announced the launch of LOCALiQ, a data-driven marketing solution designed to simplify the complexity of marketing for businesses and drive improved return on investment. LOCALiQ combines one of the largest local audiences of 125 million consumers with key platforms such as Google, Bing and Facebook and leading-edge technology that is powered by data intelligence and insights.

LOCALiQ will feature a new proprietary digital auditing technology, LOCALiQ Grader, that provides guidance, context, and recommendations around a business’s online marketing presence. The LOCALiQ Grader combines smart insights and data intelligence to empower a business by comparing its digital presence to that of its competitors. The technology provides recommendations of marketing approaches encompassing search, social and mobile advertising without costly trial and error, leading to a much better – and faster – return on investment.

USA TODAY NETWORK has been developing and investing in its digital capabilities to deliver a more simplified approach to marketing, while also leveraging powerful technology and maintaining top-tier service to its clients. Through the acquisition of ReachLocal in August 2016, the NETWORK expanded its digital capabilities to include web presence optimization, as well as search and social digital lead generation. SweetIQ was acquired in April 2017 to add local listings and reputation management services. LOCALiQ now combines these solutions with existing online and offline advertising offerings into one comprehensive, robust solution set that will help businesses effectively reach consumers across any platform.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“USA TODAY NETWORK embodies trust and transparency in our local communities, through our commitment to great journalism and our desire to deliver a robust marketing solution to businesses to help them succeed,” said Sharon Rowlands, President, USA TODAY NETWORK Marketing Solutions. “We have been on a transformative journey to be the partner businesses trust with their marketing investments. Through our company’s history, we have gained a strong understanding of local marketing and with LOCALiQ, we are bringing together all of our assets to make a real difference for local businesses.”

“Helping local businesses succeed and grow is core to the mission at USA TODAY NETWORK,” said Kevin Gentzel, Chief Revenue Officer, Gannett | USA TODAY NETWORK. “With LOCALiQ, we utilize our scale, proprietary technology, data-driven solutions and informed best practices - all to help millions of local business across the US win. We believe that LOCALiQ, and the technology powering it, will give our clients a big advantage as they seek to reach customers effectively and efficiently wherever they are. We are more than just a 'newspaper' company, we are a digital media and marketing solution partner that can help businesses compete and win.”

BIA/Kelsey estimates that U.S. local ad spending will reach $151.2 billion this year, a five percent increase from 2017. Businesses today are challenged with many marketing choices and limited resources, and are not effectively utilizing their marketing budgets to reach engaged consumers. LOCALiQ is positioned to be a true partner in helping businesses turn that marketing spend into measurable success whether across USA TODAY NETWORK or the growing digital landscape beyond its owned and operated properties.

More information about LOCALiQ and its offerings can be found at LOCALiQ.com.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com