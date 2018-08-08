Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., has been arrested on charges of securities and wire fraud.

Rep. Chris Collins, who represents New York's 27th District, was arrested Wednesday morning in New York on federal charges related to securities fraud. The District Attorney for the Southern District of New York will hold a press conference on the charges at 12 p.m. ET.

A 22-page civil complaint accuses Collins, and associates, including Collins' son Cameron, of using inside information from negative clinical trial tests conducted by Innate, an Australian biotech company, and selling $1.78 million Innate shares before the bad news went public and the share price plummeted.

In an accompanying criminal complaint, Collins is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, making a false statement and seven counts of securities fraud.

Collins' attorneys Jonathan Barr and Jonathan New issued this statement on Wednesday morning:

"We will answer the charges filed against Congressman Collins in Court and will mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name. It is notable that even the government does not allege that Congressman Collins traded a single share of Innate Therapeutics stock. We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated."

