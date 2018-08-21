A jury has found Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign manager, guilty on 8 of the 18 charges he faced. The other ten counts have been declared a mistrial as the jury was unable to reach an agreement on a verdict.

Manafort was found guilty on five counts of submitting false tax returns, one count of failing to report foreign bank and financial accounts, and two counts of bank fraud.

He faces a maximum of 80 years in prison.

The verdict marked a victory for special counsel Robert Mueller, whose case against Manafort represented the first contested prosecution brought from the ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Though the Manafort prosecution is not related to Mueller's investigation into Russia's election meddling, the case has been seen as an important initial test for Mueller, whose legitimacy has been repeatedly questioned by Trump and his Republican allies.

