When it comes to cutting the cord, the satellite companies are really being hit the hardest.

That shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who's looked at their pricing. Which I did for all of you this week.

AT&T said its DirecTV unit lost 297,000 subscribers in the most recent quarter. That shouldn't be much of a surprise. After all, internet content is plentiful and cheap. You can find clips to keep you entertained for hours on YouTube and they're free, or you could spend $10-$15 a month for an entertainment service like Netflix or Hulu with hours of programming.

The pay TV services have a net loss of 2.9 million people, between last fall, with satellite taking the biggest hit--1.6 million, according to Bruce Leichtman, an analyst with Leichtman Research Group, Inc.

This May 19, 2014, file photo shows a satellite dish belonging to DirecTV in Washington, DC.

Karen Bleier, AFP/Getty Images

Duh! Have you looked at the prices these companies are charging in today's world?

DirecTV's pricing sounds attractive, starting at $40 monthly, until you get to the fine print. It's a two-year contract that shifts to $78 monthly in the second year. Premium channels like HBO and Showtime are free for the first three months and then become $53.99 monthly. Installation is $20, activation is $36, an HD fee is $10 and a monthly sports add-on (in selected markets) is $7.49.

Whoa!

And if you're a sports fan and want the NFL Sunday Ticket package of football games, you need to add the $50-a-month plan, which jumps to $105 monthly in the second year, plus all those fees.

Dish Network isn't cheap either. Yes, it starts at $59.99 monthly for 190 channels, if you're willing to live without TCM, Animal Planet, Nick, Jr. and other channels For those, plus more, it bumps up to $79.99 monthly, plus $10 for DVR fees and taxes.

Is it any wonder the cable alternatives are taking off? Leichtman says the DirecTV and Dish losses would be much greater, if they weren't offset by the sign-ups for the cheaper, leaner alternatives.

DirecTV Now starts at $40, without a two-year contract for 65 channels, while Sling starts at $25 for 40 channels, with many popular ones missing, including the ABC networks and local channels. Add $5 for cloud DVR.

If you're keeping score, you can get all the local channels plus many of your cable networks at YouTubeTV and Hulu with Live TV for $40 monthly, or $45 with Sony's PlayStation VUE.

And to comparison shop for cable, it's just a hair cheaper than satellite. In the Los Angeles area, where I live, A TV package from Spectrum is $87.81, to $74.99 from Frontier. Both of these are with DVR services.

If you really want to enjoy video in the home, Google unveiled a fun new device this week, the $149 Home Hub, a talking video speaker that plays YouTube clips on command, works with YouTube TV as well and makes a killer digital photo frame. At 7 inches, the screen is too small, but we could only imagine what a larger Hub would be like in the living room.

In other words, we saw the ultimate dream cord cutter device this week and fell in love. Who needs cable or satellite? Hey Google, just a bigger Hub please.

How small is the Google Home Hub? So tiny that the Amazon Echo dwarfs it, and Mr. Jinx the cat towers over it.

Jefferson Graham

In other tech news this week:

Apple released the third new iPhone of 2018 this week, the XR, the $750 premium phone that's a good $250 cheaper than the XS and $350 less than the XS Max. It has a plastic body, LCD screen and only one camera lens, instead of the two on the other models. Apple also announced this week pricing on repairs of the phone, with the XR a relative bargain at $199 to replace the screen, compared to $279 for the XS and $329 for the Max. Coming on Tuesday, Apple will unveil several new products, which will likely include new iPads and Macintosh computers.

Facebook said it started rolling out a "simpler" version of Messenger. The social network reduced the number of tabs from nine to three, with the Chats tab area to hold one-to-one and group conversations, and shoot and share a selfie, a People tab to see who is currently active and the Discover tab to follow the news, book a vacation, play games and connect with businesses.

Google brought more information to image searches, by adding the "Lens" tool, first seen on Pixel and other Android smartphones. Now, when you do a query on Google mobile web browsers like Chrome and Safari, open the photo and you'll find information about products and where to buy. Lens doesn't work with the Google smartphone apps.

