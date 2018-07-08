The West Hollywood City Council was unanimous Monday night: It’s time to permanently remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Here’s why the council’s vote doesn’t matter: It’s not their decision to make.

Less than two weeks after Trump’s star was destroyed for the second time, this time by a pickax-wielding 24-year-old man who immediately turned himself in to police, the West Hollywood council approved a resolution to urge the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to take action.

The star, though, is the property of Los Angeles city – not West Hollywood. Plus, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has refused past efforts to remove the stars of disgraced actors including Bill Cosby and Kevin Spacey.

“Once a star has been added to the walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Leron Gubler, then president and chief executive of the chamber, said in 2015 during efforts to remove Cosby’s marker, the Los Angeles Times reported. “Because of this, we have never removed a star from the walk.”

The West Hollywood council’s agenda item cited Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country.”

“The West Hollywood City Council did not pass the resolution because Donald Trump is a conservative or a Republican,” West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem John D’Amico told TheWrap on Monday. “Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, people with disabilities or women – the honor no longer exists.”

Trump received his star, located on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue, in 2007 for his accomplishments in the entertainment industry, namely as host of “The Apprentice.”

The star, made from Terrazzo marble, was also destroyed in October 2016, just days ahead of Trump’s election as president.

Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star defaced

