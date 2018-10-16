WASHINGTON — The international outcry over Saudi Arabia’s alleged involvement in the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey has triggered talk of a sudden spike in oil prices — and plenty of uncertainty — given the Middle Eastern country’s major influence on the worldwide oil market.

How it all translates to prices at the pump remains to be seen as the U.S., Saudi Arabia and Turkey hold meetings to find a resolution to a geopolitical crisis that began only two weeks ago when Khashoggi went for a routine visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and has not been seen since.

Caroline Bain, Capital Economics chief commodities economist, said in a research note this week that it’s unlikely that Saudi Arabia cuts oil production over criticism of Khashoggi’s presumed death in Saudi custody, primarily because the Kingdom has a vested interest in preserving its position of power over Iran — Saudi Arabia’s bitter rival — in the Middle East’s energy economy.

Iran, say analysts, could gain a foothold in the oil market if Saudi Arabia cuts production. Iran is facing renewed U.S. sanctions on its oil exports that go into effect on oil next month.

Bain warned, however, that a substantial cut in output like what the Kingdom imposed in the 1970s could lead to the price of oil escalating to $150 per barrel. While that scenario remains unlikely, “there is little doubt that Saudi Arabia has the ability to single-handedly engineer another ‘oil shock,’” Bain wrote.

Warren Patterson, commodities analyst at ING, told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe on Tuesday, said any move to cut production by the Saudis "would only quicken the pace of energy transition."

"If this is something the Saudis were allowed to do, they'd be really shooting themselves in the foot," he said. "In the short to medium term we'll definitely see an incremental amount of demand destruction, but the bigger issue is in the longer term."

Energy analyst Phil Flynn told The Associated Press that Saudi Arabia would only hurt itself if they caused a surge in gas prices because they would “put the world into a recession and that would lower the demand for oil.”

The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate oil, the U.S. benchmark crude, was trading around $72 per barrel Tuesday afternoon. The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading around $82. The difference in prices between the two commodities is primarily due to U.S. energy pipeline constraints and international geopolitical factors.

Saudi Arabia makes about 12 percent of global petroleum and remains the world’s largest exporter of the commodity. In terms of U.S. dependence on Saudi oil, as of last month, Saudi Arabia ranked second only to Canada as the source of U.S. crude oil imports, with an average of 948,000 barrels per day in gross U.S. imports, according to the Congressional Research Service. Saudi Arabia produced 7.6 million barrels of crude per day.

Danielle Pletka, senior vice president for foreign and defense policy at the American Enterprise Institute, a center-right think tank, said Saudi Arabia has the ability to keep oil on or off the market, thereby influencing the world price and putting the country “at the pinnacle of the global energy market.”

He said other major oil-producing countries, such as Russia and Venezuela, are not in an economic position to hold back their production.

“The bottom line is there’s no such thing as energy independence,” Pletka said, noting that, depending on the price of oil, it can be cheaper for the U.S. to purchase oil from Saudi Arabia and other countries than to produce it domestically.

The tensions only increased over the weekend when President Donald Trump threatened “severe punishment” against Saudi Arabia and alluded to leveraging a multi-billion dollars in arms sales between the two allies as a punitive measure, in an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday.

For its part, the Saudi government is attacking its critics and not backing down following condemnation from many world leaders over its alleged role in Khashoggi’s death. The U.S. resident and Washington Post writer living in self-imposed exile, disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Riyadh, where he met with Saudi officials including King Salman and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Over the weekend, as various media outlets reported some evidence linking Khashoggi’s disappearance and presumed death to Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom government threatened to go after any punishment such as economic sanctions, outside political pressure or even “repeated false accusations.”

Turki Aldakhil, general manager of the Saudi-controlled Al Arabiya News Channel, angrily wrote on the outlet’s English-language website Sunday that U.S.-imposed sanctions on the Kingdom would affect oil production and that prices could jump from $80 a barrel to as much as $400 a barrel.

“If US sanctions are imposed on Saudi Arabia, we will be facing an economic disaster that would rock the entire world,” he wrote. “Riyadh is the capital of its oil, and touching this would affect oil production before any other vital commodity. It would lead to Saudi Arabia’s failure to commit to producing 7.5 million barrels.”

“If the price of oil reaching $80 angered President Trump, no one should rule out the price jumping to $100, or $200, or even double that figure,” he wrote. “It will stab its own economy to death, even though it thinks that it is stabbing only Riyadh!”

Jamal Khashoggi in a photo taken on December 15, 2014. The veteran Saudi journalist who has been critical of the government has gone missing after visiting the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on September 2, 2018, the Washington Post reported.

Mohammed Al-Shaikh, AFP/Getty Images

A security guard walks in the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Turkey said Tuesday it will search the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a missing Saudi contributor to The Washington Post, a week after he vanished during a visit there. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

Lefteris Pitarakis, AP

