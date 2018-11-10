Martha Stewart, in Los Angeles in July, is bringing the Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience to New York in September.

Martha Stewart continues her wine and food tour with a stop in Chicago in November.

The lifestyle expert and TV host has teamed with the USA TODAY Network for a 12-city culinary tour.

The next stop for the Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience presented by USA TODAY is Nov. 17 at Soldier Field in Chicago. The event, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., will feature samples of fine food, wine, craft beer and spirits from local and national chefs and mixologists along with seminars, cooking demonstrations and an opportunity to meet Stewart.

“Chicago is a superb city with a strong food tradition,” Stewart said in a statement. “This is a city that knows food, with so many cultures and neighborhoods that influence a large variety of chefs and specialty purveyors. On every corner there is a spot to discover and celebrate. And that’s what we’ll be doing at my Wine & Food Experience presented by USA TODAY on Nov. 17 at Soldier Field. Colorful, vibrant, delicious.”

Celebrity chefs Graham Elliot, Stephanie Izard and Rusty Hamlin also will be featured at the event. More than two dozen Chicago restaurants have been confirmed for the tasting portion of the event with more expected to showcase Chicago's wide array of cuisines.

Tickets for the event are currently available for purchase online with those that include alcohol tastings starting at $65 for the presale. Participants looking for face time with Stewart can purchase a "Meet Martha!" pass for $250, which includes a gift bag packed with Stewart swag and wine and a meet and greet with Stewart. A meet-and-greet package with chef Graham Elliott is available for $180.

