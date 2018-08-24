A North Carolina woman was found not guilty of malicious castration after she was accusing of biting her ex-boyfriend's testicles.

Martinne Delavega, 54, was charged with assault and malicious castration in 2015 following an argument with her ex-boyfriend, according to the Jacksonville Daily News.

NBC affiliate WITN reports the victim in the case said Delavega assaulted him after he told her he was moving out. Delavega testified she asked the victim to move, biting him in self defense after he pinned her down and starting hitting her.

Delavega told jurors she thought she bit his leg during the altercation. The victim said he had to have stitches to repair his scrotum, but still suffers from psychological and physical problems, reports WITN.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office did not name the victim to protect his privacy, reports ABC affiliate WCTI.

Jurors deliberated for several hours before reaching a verdict of not guilty by reason of self defense, reports the Daily News.

"I’m happy with the verdict but this was a poor definition of victory," said Matt Silva, the defense attorney in the case, in a statement to the Daily News. "She has endured three years of being vilified, it has cost her a tremendous amount of stress and embarrassment from the public eye. Now she can live in peace."

