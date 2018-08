A passenger who fell off a cruise ship near the coast of Croatia treaded water for 10 hours before her rescue.

The 46-year-old British woman, Kay Longstaff, fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line around midnight Saturday, plunging into the Adriatic Sea. She told Croatian news channel HRT that she was sitting at the back of the deck before the fall. She was roughly 60 miles away from the Croatian coast.

Longstaff floated and sang to stay awake, rescuers said. The Croatian Coast Guard launched an air and see search early Sunday morning.

She was rescued by the Croatian coast guard 10 hours after her fall on Sunday and taken to a hospital in the town of Pula. Longstaff was released from the hospital on Monday.

Lovro Oreskovic, who was involved in the rescue, told the Glas Istre portal on Monday it was a "miracle" Longstaff survived, noting her physical fitness. Oreskovic said search crews were doubtful they'd find her alive.

Officials haven't confirmed details about how Longstaff ended up falling from the ship. The Sun, a U.K. tabloid, reports alcohol and an argument with her partner might have played a role.

Norwegian Cruise Line did not immediately return a USA TODAY request for comment.

