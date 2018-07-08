After a woman with cerebral palsy said she was denied service at a nail salon, a Walmart employee stepped in to help.

Ebony Harris, a cashier at a Walmart store in Burton, Michigan, offered to paint Angela Peters' nails on her break. A nail salon reportedly turned Peters away because her hands sometimes shake, and "she moves too much," bystander Tasia Smith shared on Facebook.

Peters, who uses a wheelchair, is a regular customer at the store, and Harris has helped her shop before, she told ABC News.

"I just wanted to do her nails and I didn’t want her day to be ruined," Harris told ABC.

Harris helped Peters select a nail polish color at the store and the two set up a DIY manicure station at a cafe table.

More: Man with cerebral palsy is racing to get to the IRONMAN world championship

More: Cerebral Palsy can't stop her from being confident, stylish

Smith, who works at a Subway inside the Walmart, captured the interaction in two photos she shared on her Facebook.

Smith said Harris was "so patient" with Peters, who "barely moved" and "was just so sweet."

She also vowed not to return to Da-Vi Nails, the salon she said turned Peters away. The nail salon is also located inside the Walmart. The business' phone line was temporarily disconnected as of Tuesday morning.

Peters said she doesn't want anyone at the business to be fired, but she does want people to know people with disabilities enjoy getting their nails done like anyone else.

"I forgive the nail people for not doing my nails ... I don't want anyone fired at the nail salon, I just want people educated," Peters said in a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday.

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com