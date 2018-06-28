It wouldn't be a protest without picket signs.

In recent years, attention-grabbing signs and the slogan it features have become increasingly important, despite some criticism that people have begun to care more about signs than the issues being protested.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands are expected to attend the "Families Belong Together" rally in D.C. and across the country to protest the separation of 2,000 children and parents as part of the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.

Signs are expected to play a big role for the estimated 300,000 people in attendance.

While those who plan to attend break out the arts and crafts in inspiration and preparation for the event, here's a past look at signs that gained national attention:

March for Our Lives

Over one million people attended the March for Our Lives, the anti-gun violence protest in wake of the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that took the lives of 17 students.

Women's March

The Women's March crushed expectations as 2.6 million people across the world, many donning a pink "pussy" hat, marched to protest Donald Trump's first day as a U.S. president. A second rally was held a year later in January 2018.

People's Climate March

Across the nation, thousands of people joined the People's Climate March to demand action from the White House on climate change. Participants in the march said they object to Trump’s rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things.

March for Science

In April, protesters descended on the nation's capital to raise awareness about the necessity of science and emphasize the important of science and the effect evidence-based public policy has on society. Advocates wanted public officials to realize and understand the role science has in combating gun violence, the opioid epidemic and water pollution like the crisis in Flint, Michigan.

