An undated handout picture released by Black Sea MAP/EEF Expeditions in London on October 23, 2018, shows the remains of an ancient Greek trading ship laying on the sea bed at the bottom of the Black Sea near Bulgaira.

Handout photo, AFP/Getty Images

LONDON – A team of maritime archaeologists, scientists and surveyors has discovered what it believes to be the world’s oldest intact shipwreck – a Greek trading vessel whose design had previously been seen only on ancient pottery.

The Black Sea Maritime Archaeology project says it found the wreck off the Bulgarian coast at a depth of 1.2 miles in oxygen-free conditions that preserved its components. The group says the vessel has been carbon dated to more than 2,400 years ago.

The project has spent three years surveying the area using technology previously available largely to oil companies. It discovered some 60 shipwrecks, including a 17th century Cossack raiding fleet and Roman trading vessels carrying amphorae.

A documentary on the project will open Tuesday at the British Museum.

