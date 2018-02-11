Don't miss a chance to score some of the best cookware ever for amazing low prices.

All-Clad

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

If you enjoy cooking, love to watch the Food Network, or spend hours browsing the shelves at Williams Sonoma, you've probably seen, heard of or coveted All-Clad cookware. Right now, All-Clad is having a MASSIVE sale on their factory-seconds inventory that you absolutely don't want to miss. You just need to enter an email address to access the savings.

If you don't know about this brand, here's the scoop: All-Clad makes some seriously impressive stuff for your kitchen, from frying pans to full cookware sets to handheld tools to small appliances. Here at Reviewed, we've tested many of their pots and pans, never failing to be impressed by how well they perform. All-Clad was even our top choice when we tested all the best stainless steel skillets and performed very well among all the best cookware sets.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The one downside to this otherwise incredible cookware is that it comes at a pretty high cost most of the time. That's usually the reason we name a different brand our top choice in our tests. But thankfully there are opportunities to get All-Clad at much more affordable prices. A few times a year, All-Clad holds these factory seconds VIP sales, and the last one of the year is happening RIGHT. NOW. It's an amazing opportunity to save massively on all the All-Clad you could ever want.

This sale is, according to All-Clad themselves, their biggest sale of the year. You'll find some of the best sale prices yet on over 250 items. They're even discounting products from T-fal, KRUPS, and Rowenta to name a few. Our favorite stainless steel frying pan, usually $115, is listed in the sale for $65, and there are plenty of other options for similar or bigger discounts.

So what the heck does 'factory seconds" mean? Don't let this phrasing put you off the sale. Factory seconds are just the inventory that got a little bit dinged up during production or in transit, but are still functionally perfect. Basically, since there's some minor cosmetic damage, they can't sell these items for full price even though it's the same thing that'll happen after a little normal use anyway. So instead, they run these sales every few months to clear out their inventory, passing on crazy good savings to everyone who would love All-Clad if it weren't so dang expensive.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com