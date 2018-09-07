SAN FRANCISCO — YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam, who fired on and injured three employees in April before killing herself, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to an autopsy report released Monday.

Aghdam, 38, had driven to the video channel's headquarters from her Southern California home, slept in her car, and then marched onto the YouTube campus and opened fire on random employees.

She hit three of them, though none fatally, and then turned her 9-millimeter pistol on herself. The bullet pierced her heart, according to the report, which was released to the San Jose Mercury News.

Police body camera footage shows YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam sleeping in her car in Walmart parking lot. This is a frame capture from that encounter with police.

Mountain View police

The autopsy showed that Aghdam had nothing in her system that might have impaired or altered her mental state.

Aghdam, who had her own YouTube fitness-related channel, had posted comments online suggesting she was upset at the way the Google-owned platform had begun censoring her videos, which had resulted in lower audience numbers and in turn lower pay from ads appearing with her videos.

Authorities react to a shooter at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., April 3, 2018.

John Hefti, USA TODAY

The report says Aghdam wore two pairs of socks under tri-color sneakers, and mascara on her eyes and brows. She was 5-foot-5-and-a-half and weighed 114 pounds.

The bullet hit her left lung before it passed through the left rib and out of the body, according to the media outlet's report.

“Other than the gunshot wound,” the report says, “the heart appears to be non-remarkable.”

