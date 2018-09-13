A new Gallup survey looked at the emotional lives of more than 154,000 people around the world and found that people are unhappier than they’ve been in recent years.

The poll measured a ‘Negative Experience Index’, which is described as an average of people’s self-reported levels of daily stress, pain, sadness and anger. Researchers found is that this index is at its highest levels since the poll started 10 years ago.

The Gallup 2018 Global Emotions survey also showed that less than half of adults, 46%, learned or did something interesting before they were interviewed.

While the United States are among the top countries in the Negative Experience Index, Americans are the second most stressed population at 49% only second to Greece at 66%.

On the other hand, Latin American countries topped the Positive Experience Index. Paraguay led the pack with Colombia, El Salvador and Guatemala tying for second place. Canada is the only country not from Latin America that made the top five.



