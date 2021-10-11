55th CMA Awards: Winners list

Who will win Entertainer of the Year? Here are all the nominees and winners from the 55th CMA Awards.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 55th Country Music Association Awards is being held Wednesday night. Here is a list of all the nominees and winners. Winners appear in bold.

This story will be updated throughout the awards show, which is airing live on the East Coast.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Album of the Year

"29" - Carly Pearce

"Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen

"Heart" - Eric Church

"Skeletons" - Brothers Osborne

"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown

"Hell Of A View" - Eric Church

"One Night Standards" - Ashley McBryde

"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton

"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett

Song of the Year

"Forever After All" - Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

"Hell Of A View" - Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

"One Night Standards" - Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

"Starting Over" - Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year

"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home") Elle King & Miranda Lambert

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown

"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Music Video of the Year

"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown

"Gone" - Dierks Bentley

"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

"Younger Me" - Brothers Osborne

Musician of the Year