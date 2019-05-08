Two mass shootings within 13 hours in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, left a total of 29 people dead and about 50 injured Saturday and Sunday.

It all began in the Texas border city of El Paso, when a gunman opened fire during broad daylight inside a Walmart that was filled with back-to-school shoppers from two countries. Hours later, another deadly attack unfolded in the middle of the night in a Dayton nightclub district.

The El Paso gunman was taken into custody and faces prosecution that could bring the death penalty. In Dayton, the shooter was killed by police just 30 seconds after the carnage began.

Here is what we know about the shootings that shook America this past weekend.

El Paso, Texas

In the Texas border city, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning inside a Walmart packed with shoppers. The attack killed 20 and wounded more than two dozen, many of them critically.

The victims

The names of the victims have slowly been revealed by family and friends. Two of those killed were a married couple -- one of whom gave her life shielding her 2-month-old son from the gunfire.

Mexican officials also said at least seven of their citizens were killed.

Another married couple wounded in the shooting was at the Walmart raising money for their children's youth sports team. A family of three from Mexico was also injured, with the father shot in the back.

The suspect

Patrick Crusius, 21, of the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas -- a nearly 10-hour drive from El Paso. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on capital murder charges and prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

The motive

It's being investigated as a possible hate crime as authorities work to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly beforehand was written by Crusius. El Paso is home to 680,000 people, many of them Latino. The border city is also a place where many Mexicans work, play and shop.

Dayton, Ohio

The swift response from police -- 30 seconds -- likely limited the bloodshed. But 30 seconds was all the shooter needed to kill nine people and wound more than two dozen others. Police released security camera footage showing officers engaging the suspect seconds before he was killed in front of a liquor store.

The victims

All nine of the victims killed in Dayton have been identified. One of them is the suspect's own sister who drove him to the scene, police said. Another was a graduate student who was interning at a facility in Dayton which strives to improve the quality of life for individuals battling cancer. Also killed was a nursing student who was the mother of two children, including a newborn.

The suspect

Connor Betts, 24, of Bellbrook, Ohio. Police say he used a .223-caliber rifle with a high-capacity magazine, but also had a shotgun in his car. Police say both weapons were purchased legally. He was wearing a mask, ballistic vest and hearing protection.

High school classmates say Betts was suspended for compiling a "hit list" of those he wanted to kill and a "rape list" of girls he wanted to sexually assault.

The motive

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said it’s still very early in the investigation and police do not have enough information to determine a motive for the shooting.