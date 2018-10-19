The USDA announced four different food recalls Thursday over salmonella and listeria contamination concerns.

Sacramento-based GH Foods CA recalled 940 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with chicken products that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria. They were shipped to stores in California.

• 9.75-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken” and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/18/18.

• 10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET BBQ STYLE CHOPPED SALAD WITH CHICKEN" and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18.

• 6-lbs. bagged kit containing “BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken" and Use By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/22/18.

• 8-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD" and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18.

Click here for more information on this recall

Portland, Oregon-based Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods recalled 916 pounds of ready-to-eat wrap and salad products, which also have a corn ingredient that may be contaminated. They were shipped to retailers in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

• 7-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing “MARY’S HARVEST Southwest Chicken Wrap w/ Rib Meat” and “Use By” dates from 10/15/18 through 10/23/18.

• 11-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “TRADER JOSE’S MEXICALI INSPIRED SALAD WITH CHILI SEASONED CHICKEN” and “BEST BY” dates from 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.

Click here for more information on this recall

Kent, Washington-based Taylor Farms Northwest recalled 276 pounds of ready-to-eat pork carnitas bowl products that contain tomatillos that may have Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. They were shipped to Washington and Oregon.

• 11-oz. clear plastic wrapped bowls of “PORK CARNITAS BOWL” packages with a sell by dates of 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.

Click here for more information on this recall

Green Cove Springs, Florida-based GHSE, LLC, recalled 738 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with meat products that contain a possibly contaminated corn ingredient. The items were distributed to stores in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

• 15.25-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Marketside™ FIESTA SALAD WITH STEAK” and use by date from 10/17/2018 through 10/20/2018.

Click here for more information on this recall

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA