World pauses to honor WWII heroes on 75th anniversary of V-E Day

Victory in Europe achieved on May 8, 1945 following surrender of Nazi Germany.

WASHINGTON — On the official White House Twitter page Friday it said: "Today, we celebrate the forces of freedom who defeated tyranny and emerged victorious."

On this 75th anniversary of V-E Day, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Washington's National World War II memorial. They participated in a brief wreath-laying ceremony and they met with eight World War II veterans, the youngest of whom was 96 years old.

Across the Atlantic, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla led a laying of a wreath and flowers, and two minutes of silence at the Balmoral War Memorial in Scotland.

It was on this day, May 8, 1945, that Nazi Germany offered its unconditional surrender in World War II. It came three-and-half years after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

It would still be another three months before the defeat of Japan and the final end to the war.

When it was all over, the U.S. lost more than 407,000 troops between the two theaters of operations.

"It's an incredible tale of valor," said the current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

He paid tribute to America's World War II heroes at the 75rth anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Iwo Jima in February.